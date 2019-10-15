WILTON — Officials in Wilton have taken a step they believe will enhance the safety of city employees. The City Council on Monday night unanimously approved becoming a member community in the Safety and Health Management Services program of the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities.
The program provides training and oversight to member participants in geographic areas, with each area under the management of a regional safety coordinator. Activities and emphasis include safety training, work zone safety audits, mock OSHA inspections, and standardized record keeping.
"I personally don't think we can have too much safety," Mayor Bob Barrett commented. "And doing it with other towns makes sense to me."
The estimated annual cost for Wilton will be just over $12,000.
WDC INITIATIVES
Wilton Development Corporation Executive Director Becky Allgood reported two initiatives promoted by the WDC are getting traction. Allgood said Wilton's participation in the Healthy Iowa movement, formerly known as Blue Zones, is being chaired by Council Member Sheryl Lenker.
"They are part of Blue Cross/Blue Shield," Allgood told the council. "It will help us in our health, but also with our (proposed) rec center."
Allgood also reported the Skilled Workforce Initiative to provide guidance and training for high school students is gaining ground. "We have a lot of students interested in job shadowing," Allgood said. "We're finally getting it going."
CITY HALL IMPROVEMENTS
Work is progressing on renovation of City Hall, City Administrator Chris Ball reported, but he added the costs will increase.
"There will be some change orders," Ball said. "There's a load-bearing wall they didn't know about, so they're trying to figure out how to accommodate that."
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved a resolution to provide up to $500,000 of tax-increment-financing funding to the Wilton Development Corporation for a workforce housing program and up to $350,000 of TIF funding for WDC ongoing operations.
- The council approved a resolution to provide up to $200,000 to Industrial Packaging Corporation for facility expansion.
- The council set a public hearing for 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, for entering into a loan agreement for purchase of police vehicles and related equipment.
