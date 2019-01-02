MUSCATINE – Vicki Cherry had a feeling her daughter was going to be born earlier than her due date of January 7.
And she was right.
When Vicki and Taylor Cherry’s baby girl was born Jan. 1 at 11:33 p.m. at Unity PointHealth Trinity Hospital in Muscatine, she wasn’t just the Wilton couple’s first child — but the first baby born in Muscatine in 2019.
“She’s really good,” mom said of her newborn daughter, named Cecilia Ellen. Vicki said Wednesday that she, herself, feels “pretty good, but a little tired.”
Cecilia Ellen Cherry is 19 inches long and weighs 7 pounds and 12 ounces.
That the baby was born New Year’s Day and was a girl, though, was not a big surprise.
“I felt like I was going into labor the day before,” Vicki said, “so I wasn’t super surprised when I went into the hospital (at 3 p.m. New Year's Day) and they kept me. I kind of had a feeling that she was going to be earlier than her due date anyway. It just so happened it was New Year’s Day.”
Her dad, who described himself as “super excited,” about the child, thought his daughter’s timeliness will bode well for her in the future.
“She gets to have her birthday on a holiday,” he said. “She gets every birthday off, she’s going to have no school, no work, fireworks. It’s pretty special.”
The couple was expecting a girl based on the ultra-sound, but had been asked so many times if it would be a boy that they also had a boy’s name ready, just in case, Vicki said.
It’s obvious mom agrees with dad on the Jan. 1 baby being pretty special.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” Vicki said. “It’s not something I thought would happen to us or to her, but it’s kind of a neat thing. People think it’s a big deal.
“A lot of people have congratulated us on it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.