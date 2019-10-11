WILTON – When he learned of the Honor Flight visiting Washington, D.C., would be on his 99th birthday, World War II veteran LeMone Mucke said to his son, Gary, that he should just wait and go for his 100th birthday.
Gary quickly countered with the argument that he shouldn’t wait because the Honor Flight may not be held on his birthday in 2020. With some information dropped off to the local Honor Flight Network representatives, the father and son pair is scheduled to go on the flight Tuesday, with Gary as a chaperone.
“I’m going with my son,” he said proudly.
Honor Flights are conducted to transport military veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials of wars they fought in at no cost to the veterans. The current focus is to bring World War II veterans to see the National World War II memorial.
In his room at the Leland Smith Assisted Living Facility in Wilton, Mucke has a globe with red tape marking his route throughout the world while he was in the military. He says with his tongue firmly planted in his cheek it started when he received a letter saying “your friends and neighbors have selected you for service …”
When Mucke received his draft notice, he was working at the Rock Island Arsenal producing munitions for the war effort. In fact, after the Army, he returned to the Arsenal and went on to retire from there.
He traveled to the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland to attend boot camp. Mucke explained he managed to sidestep much of boot camp when the commander at the proving ground took a shine to him. With experience in shipping ordinance, Mucke was quickly put in charge of supplies being shipped overseas.
Having an experienced man in charge of supplies, the base commander was in no hurry to let Mucke be deployed. The commander held onto Mucke as long as he could until finally the commander was given direct orders Mucke was to leave. The night before boarding a ship for the Pacific Theater, the commander helped Mucke pack.
Mucke had wanted to go to the European theater, but was told “no Germans in Germany.” Despite objections, he was an American not a German, Mucke ended up in the Pacific Theater. He was transported aboard the troop ship U.S.S. Gen. H.W. Butner along with 7,000 other troops. During the trip, he was given a “pep talk” by one of the NCOs who said “of every five of you, three will not make it home.”
The trip was not a straight shot. The boat zig-zagged across the ocean and was accompanied by two British destroyers. The precautions were taken due to the threat of German submarines. Mucke commented that the destroyers were so fast they would leave the troop ship in their wake, and the soldiers on board would not see the ships for a day or two.
While Mucke was in route to his station, the decision had been made to deploy the atomic bomb against Japan. Because he had remained at Aberdeen longer than most, his chances of not being one of the three that didn’t make it home got smaller. His experience at the arsenal in handling and shipping supplies determined he would be in charge of moving supplies from supply bases in India.
Mucke told of termites in India that could bury a person who went to sleep on the ground.
During World War II, he spent a lot of time in India, Australia and China. During most of his time overseas, the outcome of the war was being determined. Of the places he visited, he liked Australia the best because “you could eat the food.”
It was while he was in India he learned two atomic bombs had been dropped on Japan. He is almost certain people in the United States learned of the bombing before Mucke did. He learned while listening to a military radio station.
Mucke remained in the military for a while as the details of the armistice were being determined. He retired as staff sergeant. On returning, he commented how wonderfully the troops were treated when he got to New York City.
While in Washington, D.C., Mucke plans to enjoy the city. He had visited Washington while he was at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds.
“I’m sure it’s changed a little bit,” he said.
The Muscatine Journal will feature photos from the Honor Flight after it returns.
