Winds pummel Quad-City area while rivers continue to flood

A tornado damaged outbuildings and uprooted trees at a farm in the southern portion of Whiteside County before it moved northeast and flipped a farm irrigator before it lifted.

A few other storms brought small hail and damaging wind to portions of the region Saturday night.

In the meantime, a combination of rainfall and snow melt resulted in flooded Quad-City-area rivers Sunday night:

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15: Flood stage is 15 feet, with moderate flood stage at 16. The river measured 15.8 feet, and is forecast to go to 16.4 feet Tuesday into Wednesday. It is expected to hold steady at about 16.3 for the rest of the week, Gibbs said.

The Rock River at Moline: Flood stage is 12. The river is forecast to go to 14.2 feet, major flood stage, Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The Wapsipinicon River at DeWitt: Flood stage is 11 feet. The river, at 12 feet, was just above moderate flood stage of 11.5 feet. It is forecast to go 12.1 feet Monday and then drop below flood stage Tuesday.

The high Sunday was 55 and the low was 40, Gibbs said.