With $8 million in reserves, the TaxSlayer Center in Moline is weathering the pandemic

A healthy savings account is keeping the TaxSlayer Center in the black and sparing Moline taxpayers from having to pitch in.
While many live music and performance venues in the United States are suffering financially from pandemic-induced restrictions and cancellations, the TaxSlayer Center is faring much better, having headed into the COVID-19 closures with $8 million in reserves. In fact, civic-center leadership is using the building's down time to invest $2 million in renovations.
If not for the robust financial picture, Moline taxplayers would have been on the hook to set the books right. The city is obligated to fund any operating deficits at the arena.
"They're financially solid, and I've been impressed," said Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri. "I'm also really pleased with how they're using this down time."
The TaxSlayer recently underwent back-of-the-house upgrades, including dressing room renovations. The current improvements will be more noticeable to the public, including flooring and wall changes, suite remodels and conference center renovation.
Rocky Jones, assistant executive director, said the eight staffers who have remained on the payroll throughout the pandemic have been pulling double-duty in areas generally unrelated to their job descriptions. The director of marketing, for instance, has been mowing the grounds and pulling weeds.
"It still hurts with COVID, but we have been very fortunate in that the area has really supported us over the years," Jones said. "We're going to make it through this fiscal year just fine. We're not at risk of running out of money.
"For the 2021-2022 time period, we can still manage to not be in a mode where we need to borrow money or go to the city. It's as good a position as we could be in, under the circumstances."
The TaxSlayer's financial standing and forward-looking plans are to be presented in detail at Tuesday's Moline City Council meeting by its executive director, Scott Mullen.
The mayor credited the civic center's leadership with performing prudently and sparing the city.
"I think they're stressed by it (the pandemic), but their leadership is amazing," she said.
One example of a less successful outcome in a public arena is unfolding in Peoria, where civic-center leaders last month asked for $4 million to help keep the building afloat. The Peoria City Council is being asked to provide the funding for the downtown convention center, which reportedly will be out of money by the end of October.
Over the years since the opening of The Mark in 1993, the financing arrangement that placed some burden on Moline taxpayers has been the source of anxiety, Jones said. The building was predicted to lose about $2 million in its first four years, but the deficit didn't come to bear.
"First and foremost, it's the people who come to the building," that have made financial success possible, he said. Careful management and smart planning also are attributable, he and Acri said.
