Without a hitch, almost: Couple finds emergency Quad-Cities wedding spot despite virus

Sarah Bertenthal and Michael Pogvara were planning a small "first" wedding anyway, with a bigger, Jewish wedding in Argentina on March 18, 2021.
They arranged for a civil ceremony on Wednesday, March 18, at the courthouse in Kane County, Illinois, to make attendance convenient for Pogvara's parents who live in the Chicago area. The date also would be exactly a year before their "real" wedding.
Then the COVID-19 virus hit, and the Kane County Courthouse closed for weddings until April 20.
Well, no problem, the couple thought. They could just come to the Quad-Cities where Bertenthal's mother, Rabbi Linda, of Temple Emmanuel, could arrange for them to be married by a friend who is a judge.
But as it turned out, the judge is in Mexico.
So, they switched gears, got their marriage license in Rock Island County and planned for Rabbi Linda to conduct a civil ceremony in Schwiebert Riverfront Park. The outdoor venue was available and guests could keep a safe distance.
But, not so quick. Tuesday brought a forecast of rain for Wednesday. In seeking an indoor venue, Sarah's dad, Philip, suggested the River Room of the new Hyatt Hotel in East Moline.
Finally, with no more changes, the couple was married at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in an otherwise empty 9th floor room overlooking the Mississippi River with two sets of parents and a reporter attending.
"This is such a huge upgrade from the courthouse," Sarah said, wearing a lacy, ivory-colored, street-length dress.
Because of the virus, the River Room is closed to the public, but it could open for the small wedding party.
Sarah was set on getting married on the 18th because 18 is the number of life in Judaism, she explained.
In addition to the words of Wednesday's ceremony, Rabbi Bertenthal read the "love is a place" poem by e.e. cummings and other parents offered blessings.
From California, Michael is a pilot for Sky West, and Sarah is in social media and email marketing. They met through mutual friends three years ago, and recently moved to Texas.
The Midwest locale was chosen for their first wedding because their parents are within driving distance from each other, the Bertenthals having moved to the Quad-Cities from California in 2018.
The couple picked Argentina for their bigger wedding because they are an adventuresome pair looking for a new wine region — and a new place in general — where they had never been before.