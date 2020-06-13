WIU students will return to classrooms Aug. 24

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Western Illinois University will open Aug. 24 with face-to-face instruction in classrooms and measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At the Friday Board of Trustees teleconference meeting, Interim President Martin Abraham updated trustees about plans for the fall 2020 semester.

“We will be adjusting the numbers of seats in our classrooms to allow for proper social distancing, we are adjusting class schedules so that we do not have back-to-back sessions in the same room, we are encouraging faculty to develop hybrid models that will supplement in-person instruction with virtual content,” Abraham said in a news release.

WIU will purchase face coverings for all faculty, staff, and students, install Plexiglas shields in areas of direct staff/student contact, and install sanitizer stations throughout its campuses.