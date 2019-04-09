MUSCATINE — A woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Third Street.
At the scene near Boonie's on the Avenue, Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington said the woman was talking but he didn't know anything further on her condition. The woman was taken by ambulance for treatment.
The woman's grandmother was at the scene and said her granddaughter was in the area to pick her up. She said she didn't know what happened.
More information will be released as it is available.
