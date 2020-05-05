Wonder what your pets think of quarantine? Catch Bell Tower Theater’s first virtual play May 16

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While COVID-19 has us spending more time at home these days, many of us may be wondering what our pets are thinking about the whole ordeal. Find a little insight with a glimpse into the minds of eight “pets” on May 16, when The Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque presents its first virtual play, “Pets in Quarantine,” through its Facebook page.

“It is quite funny,” said Sue Flogel, the theater’s artistic associate and the show’s director, who also is playing Paige Turner, a reporter who interviews “animals” from remote locations.

In the new comedy, "Pets in Quarantine," by Stephen Murray, “Paige is doing a story about the pandemic, and she’s telling it from the animals’ point of view,” Flogel said. “Obviously, many of our pets are living with us being around a whole lot more than we normally are,” and “pets have varying degrees of feelings about what it’s like having the people at home.”

Each character will don costumes to become the animal they are portraying, complete with ears, hats and more.