Workers return to I-74 bridge in the Quad-Cities

Some of the contractors who walked off the job at the Interstate 74 bridge this week returned to the site Wednesday.
More are expected to return Thursday.
Some members of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 returned to the I-74 project Wednesday, two days after declaring a strike against Manatt's Construction, a subcontractor out of Brooklyn, Iowa.
The union has filed an unfair labor practices claim against Manatt's — a nonunion company performing pavement grinding on the bridge — with the National Labor Relations Board. The dispute has not been resolved.
"Manatt's has been shifted to night schedule to avoid working at the same time as other contractors," Local 150 communications director Ed Maher said. "If Manatt's shows up tonight, we will be picketing."
Those picketing near the Moline and Bettendorf ramps for the I-74 bridge on Tuesday did not appear to be in those locations Wednesday.
Ironworkers with Rock Island-based Local 111 also were off the job, and their business manager said Tuesday the members could not perform their jobs on the bridge portion of the $1.2 billion Interstate 74 project without members of 150 to operate the cranes.
But Local 111 ironworkers who are employed by Civil Constructors and PJR & Associates have returned to the site. The primary contractor for the bridge, Lunda Construction, was not on the job Wednesday, according to union leaders.
"Much of the work within the WB (Iowa-bound) arch and on the EB (Illinois-bound) approach on the river crossing resumed this morning (painting, electrical, ironworkers, etc.)," said Danielle Alvarez, project manager for the Iowa DOT. "Weather permitting, we anticipate to be back to full staffing on the river by tomorrow morning.
"There have been discussions between the contractors and DOT, and a solution was reached to minimize impacts on the project. While the operators have not (all) returned today, they are planning to return tomorrow along with the other staff, weather permitting. We’re pleased to see that progress is continuing."
The westbound span of the new twin crossing is to open to motorists by the end of this year, and the DOT has not changed its completion-date target.
