MUSCATINE — Des Moines photographer Molly Wood will exhibit her Omnia Vanitas photography series and Quad-City area artists Steve Sinner and Joe Meirhaeghe will showcase their wood vessels this summer at the Muscatine Art Center.
The public can meet the artists at the Muscatine Art Center’s Annual Ice Cream Social on June 30 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Omnia Vanitas is on view through October 27, 2019 and Artistically Exploring Wood Vessels is on view through August 18, 2019.
Using natural window light and Dutch still life painting as inspiration, Wood’s photographs are intricate vignettes of botanicals, which are metaphors for human experiences.
Wood is one of this year’s Iowa Arts Council Fellows and has exhibited her work at the Midwest Center for Photography, the Freeport Art Museum, Iowa State University, St Ambrose University and is scheduled for solo exhibitions at the Dubuque Museum of Art and Sioux City Art Center. Wood manages photo shoots for Better Homes and Gardens products and teaches History of Photography at Des Moines Area Community College.
Sinner and Meirhaege have collaborated in recent years, and this exhibition features collaborative works as well as independently created vessels by each artist.
Sinner concentrates on developing intricate surface decoration using silver leaf, acrylics and ink on deep hollow vessels turned primarily of maple, walnut or cherry. His works are found in museums, galleries and collections from New York to California and have been featured in art and craft publications in the United States, England and Australia. In 2018, the Figge Art Museum hosted a solo exhibition of his work titled, “Steve Sinner: Master Woodturner.”
Meirhaege grew up on a farm outside of Woodhull, Illinois, and had a passion for woodworking from an early age. As an adult, Meirhaege bought a shop full of wood working tools and started building furniture and cabinetry. After hobby woodworking for over 25 years, he met Sinner and was introduced to turned wood art.
He primarily focuses on hollow vessel using native Midwestern woods such as walnut, cherry, hickory and maple. He also enjoys incorporating acrylics, bone and pyrography into some his work.
