World Relief Quad Cities prepares for Afghan refugees

World Relief Quad Cities is cleaning a house and preparing to welcome an Afghan family this week, the first of many refugees they're expecting.

Volunteers are ready to assist the family as soon as they step off the plane, helping them resettle in their house and providing groceries and whatever else they need.

"The main thing is being the first face of welcome, of them knowing that they'll be accepted in the Quad-Cities, and it's a welcoming community," World Relief Quad Cities Communications Associate Erica Parrigin said.

As the U.S. pulls out of Afghanistan and the Taliban takes over the government, scores of Afghan people are scrambling to find ways to leave the country. The Biden administration expanded the group of Afghans eligible for refugee status ahead of troops leaving the country.

While the organization can't predict just how many refugees will head to the Quad-Cities, Parrigin said they're estimating a large increase in the number of refugees in the system.

According to Reuters, as of Aug. 13, 1,200 Afghans had been evacuated to the U.S, with more on the way.