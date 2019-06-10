Even though the Village of East Davenport has stayed dry during the flood, business owners a…

FEMA provides update on flooding

A June 10 press release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency provided an update on Iowa's recovery.

Scott County is among the nine counties in Iowa that have been designated for federal Individual Assistance to homeowners and renters. "As of June 7, 300 Requests for Public Assistance have been submitted for approval by government entities and nonprofits seeking to be eligible for funds to repair or replace damaged infrastructure," the release reads.

In addition, Scott County residents who are eligible for federal Individual Assistance whose employment or self-employment was interrupted or lost due to flooding and storms from March 12-May 16 may apply for disaster unemployment insurance. Scott County applications are due July 1 and can be found at https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/disaster-unemployment-assistance-0

Other resources are available, including disaster legal services and crisis counseling. For legal services, call 833-885-9876. For crisis counseling, call 800-447-1985 to connect with Project Recovery Iowa services or a stress counselor for free service.

While the state/federal Disaster Recovery Center closed permanently June 7, the Small Business Administration is still operating a Business Recovery Center to provide information and assistance to businesses and residents. Located at Eastern Iowa Community College, 101 West Third St. Suite 111, Davenport, it's open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Fridays.