Two WWE champion wrestlers who have teamed up in the ring also are teaming up in real life.
Seth Rollins, known as Colby Lopez to his friends in the Quad-Cities, and Becky Lynch have announced their engagement, according to social media sources.
Rollins, the reigning WWE Universal Champion and the WWE RAW Tag Team Champion, proposed to Lynch, the WWE RAW Women's Champion, on Thursday on the beach, according to Lynch's Facebook page.
The two revealed in May that they had been dating.
Rollins posted on his Facebook page that it was his "best day ever" while Lynch posted, "Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life."
Rollins was born Colby Lopez in Buffalo, Iowa, and is a graduate of Davenport West High School.
He owns a home in Davenport and comes back to visit often. He operates the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy in downtown Davenport and has a partnership in the 392 Caffe coffee shop next door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.