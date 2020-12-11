Y members bid goodbye to old downtown Davenport building

"I more or less grew up here," Grondo said. "And they treated me like gold."

Mike Feeney, 85, of Davenport, was working out on a Cybex weight training machine, listening to National Public Radio on his headphones. He remembers swimming in high school at the previous Y location on the corner of 4th and Harrison streets where the Davenport Police Station is now.

He missed that building with its wood floor, real Christmas tree and telephone switchboard, and he will miss the building on 2nd Street. But he is looking forward to the new one, too, whose appearance he dubbed "spectacular."

Jo Hurt, 72, of Blue Grass, came to the Y on Friday to hydro-jog with a friend. She first joined when she was about 40 because she had challenged herself to a triathlon, and the Y was where she could do her swim training.

She's stuck with it for the fitness and because she enjoyed meeting and making friends. "It's been a good spot," she said.

Al Arkin, 90, of Bettendorf, came to the 2nd Street Y the first day it opened, and he was there Friday, the day it would close.

Nowadays he comes to walk, use the weights, sit in the steam room, relax and sit around and talk. But when he moved to the Quad-Cities in 1955, he came for the handball.