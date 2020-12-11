Y members bid goodbye to old downtown Davenport building

It's a gray and gloomy day outside, but inside the Scott County YMCA near the foot of the Centennial Bridge in Davenport, life is hopping.
Old, young, men, women, Black, white — people of all sorts are coming in and out of the doors, carrying bags of gear and heading to the gym to shoot baskets, the pool to hydro-jog or the exercise room to pad, pad, pad on the treadmill.
But because Friday also is the last day at the 202 W. 2nd St. location that opened in 1964, many also are doing something else: talking about what the Y has meant to them and reminiscing.
For many years, the face and smile of Cindy Van Camp, of Davenport, was the first thing visitors saw when they walked in the door.
As a staffer on the welcome desk, she gave directions, answered questions and sold memberships.
"I love my job," the 40-year-employee she says. "I get to talk to people all day, every day. I'm sad today. It's a good old building. But it's time."
Don Grondo, of Davenport, came Friday to play basketball and use the weights. He remembers coming to the Y when he was 11 or 12 and couldn't afford a membership. He'd slip in a side door — "it's not set up like it is now" — and try to sneak past welcome desk staffer Evelyn Sampson who, as he said, "is in heaven now." She'd usually catch him, but then let him go in anyway.
"I more or less grew up here," Grondo said. "And they treated me like gold."
Mike Feeney, 85, of Davenport, was working out on a Cybex weight training machine, listening to National Public Radio on his headphones. He remembers swimming in high school at the previous Y location on the corner of 4th and Harrison streets where the Davenport Police Station is now.
He missed that building with its wood floor, real Christmas tree and telephone switchboard, and he will miss the building on 2nd Street. But he is looking forward to the new one, too, whose appearance he dubbed "spectacular."
Support Local Journalism
Jo Hurt, 72, of Blue Grass, came to the Y on Friday to hydro-jog with a friend. She first joined when she was about 40 because she had challenged herself to a triathlon, and the Y was where she could do her swim training.
She's stuck with it for the fitness and because she enjoyed meeting and making friends. "It's been a good spot," she said.
Al Arkin, 90, of Bettendorf, came to the 2nd Street Y the first day it opened, and he was there Friday, the day it would close.
Nowadays he comes to walk, use the weights, sit in the steam room, relax and sit around and talk. But when he moved to the Quad-Cities in 1955, he came for the handball.
He also joined the Y's Business Men's Club. By paying "a little bit extra" members were entitled to use the steam room and there was a masseur on staff.
Ed Rogalski, former president of St. Ambrose University, comes to the Y to work out in the water. He's had both knees replaced and his hips are creaky so he needs a workout that's low-impact on his joints. For that, treading in the deep end of the pool and doing upper body and leg work with weights is just the thing.
Rogalski's first experience at the Y in moving to the Quad-Cities in 1968 was to join a cardiovascular workout group of business and community leaders that met at 6 a.m. daily.
"Then I'd get cleaned up and go to work," he said.
Rogalski, 78, served on the Y board of directors for about 20 years and headed up the public phase of the capital campaign to raise $12 million to build the new Y on 4th Street. The group exceeded its goal, raising nearly $13 million, he said.
He said he'll miss the old building because it was "my go-to place" and being inside reminds him of his days at St. Ambrose.
But just as renovations and new construction at St. Ambrose pumped new life into the West Locust Street area in which it is located, so does the new Y have the potential to spark transformation in the area in which it is built.
"It's going to be a magnet," he said of the new building. "The Y has a rich and successful history of serving the community, and the new building will help take that to a higher level."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.