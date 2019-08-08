{{featured_button_text}}
Field of Dreams, Dyersville

Next summer the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will stage the first-ever Major League Baseball game in the Hawkeye State — in a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark constructed in the corn on the Dyersville farm site where the classic film "Field of Dreams" was shot.

Ghost players

FILE: Ghost players chase a youngster around third base at the Field of Dreams near Dyersville.

MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO will be nationally broadcast on FOX at 6 p.m., Thursday, August 13. 

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

Kevin Costner

FILE: Kevin Costner winds up safely at first base during a celebrity softball game at the Field of Dreams near Dyersville, Iowa.

Construction on the small ballpark that will house the game will begin next week, exactly one year from the date of the game and a little more than 30 years from the release of the movie starring Kevin Costner and based on W.P. Kinsella’s Shoeless Joe novel.

Quad-City Times​

