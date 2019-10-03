I was sick and I wasn't Catholic so I was not too enthused about being assigned to a story about Pope John Paul II's visit Oct. 4, 1979, to Living History Farms near Des Moines.
But being a young reporter who did not want to disappoint her bosses, I agreed to the assignment of covering the St. Ambrose University choir, which had been selected to perform at the Mass.
I boarded a school bus filled with SAU choir members, faculty and students at 5 p.m. Oct. 3, 1979, and soon afterward was on my way to Des Moines.
That was the beginning of a series of unfortunate events that would occur during the next two days.
About an hour into the trip, one of the buses in the three-bus SAU caravan had a flat tire and we were forced to stop at the Hawk-I truck stop near Iowa City for repairs.
It was chilly and rainy, which didn't help my bronchitis, as the Rev. Drake Shafer, director of the college choir, gathered everyone outside for an impromptu Mass next to the self-service gasoline pumps.
After Mass, I called the office and dictated a short story about the unexpected stop. I was wet and chilled and hacking so badly that I had to purchase some cough medicine and tissues to, hopefully, get me through the next two days.
Our group was supposed to arrive at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Des Moines about 8 p.m., but we didn't get there until after midnight. We slept in sleeping bags on the floor of the gym before being awakened at 4 a.m. to make the hike to Living History Farms.
I spoke to a few choir members that morning about how they felt singing before the pope because I knew I would not have access to them again until late afternoon when the Mass had ended.
Wouldn't you know it? It was cold and rainy again as we trudged to the spot where Pope John Paul II would deliver his Mass. "Oh, What a Beautiful Morning!" played over and over again on the speakers set up at the farm and I mumbled to the others walking with me, "Yeah, right." I was miserable.
During the long wait for the pope to arrive, I became acquainted with two brothers, David and Martin, who said I could sit with them during the service.
The weather continued to be dreary throughout the morning, but just as the pope's helicopter landed, miraculously the clouds disappeared and the sun came shining through.
You have free articles remaining.
The Mass was enlightening and the SAU choir sang beautifully, but I was exhausted after the long walk back to our buses.
I had very little time to gather a few quotes from choir members and their reaction to the experience, quickly write a story and dictate it to someone back at the office. The bus was scheduled to leave in 30 minutes and it was my only way back home.
I successfully completed the task and was looking forward to a relaxing trip back to Davenport. Little did I know more trouble would ensue.
One of our photographers became ill and convinced Father Shafer to allow him to board the bus with us.
We stopped in Newton at a church for chili and the photographer fainted as we were getting back on the bus for home.
An ambulance was called and my editors told me I should go with the photographer to the hospital. Not wanting me to be alone, my seatmate on the bus volunteered to go with me to the hospital.
I spent the night making calls back and forth to the Times office and my colleagues in Des Moines, giving them updates on the photographer's condition and trying to arrange a ride back to Davenport.
It was determined the photographer was severely dehydrated, but doctors wanted to keep him in the hospital for observation. His family had arrived so it was OK for me to depart. I arranged a ride for me and my new friend and we finally made it safely home.
The next day at the office, my editor called me over to ask why my story never appeared in the morning newspaper. "Did you even write a story?" he growled. Shirley Davis, to whom I had dictated the article, came to my rescue, showing him the notes she had written down as I relayed the information to her over the telephone.
In all the commotion, however, the story never was placed into our computer system for print the next day.
The experience wasn't all bad, however.
My seatmate on the bus, Martin "Marty" Resnick, and I were married a year to the day after the pope said his Mass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.