YMCA's Turkey Trot road race to go virtual
112218-Turkey-Trot-027

Scenes from the annual YMCA Turkey Trot in Davenport on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. This year's race will be vitual.

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

The YMCA will make the 34th annual Turkey Trot road race virtual this year.

The decision comes as COVID-19 cases surge in the Quad-Cities.

“We planned very far ahead to ensure everyone’s safety to make this critical fundraising event take place,” said YMCA Turkey Trot Race Director Luis Leal. “What we didn’t plan for was the difficulty the police, EMS and health care professionals would be in. We are grateful for their dedication and service, and we want to ensure their health too. So we’re adding more value to our virtual race bag, and doing everything we can to have the funds available to help all the kids, teens and families who need us!”

The Turkey Trot is the YMCA's largest fundraiser.

