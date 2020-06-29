Young Quad-City artists are brightening up walls in downtown Moline
METRO ARTS YOUTH PROGRAM

Two years ago, Pam Fisher looked out the window of her downtown Moline business to a bright, colorful mural being painted on a building across the street.

She dropped what she was doing and zipped across the street to ask the person in charge how she could get something like that on her property.

Today Fisher, owner of Bajas Classy Resale, 1516 6th Ave., is getting a mural as eight young artists employed by Quad-City Arts, Rock Island, brush an urban scene across the side of her store using every color of the rainbow, and then some.

The students are employees of the 2020 Metro Arts Youth Apprenticeship Program in which aspiring artists ages 15-21 are hired for five weeks under a professional artist with the goal of helping them build professional and artistic skills while positively impacting the community, Kevin Maynard, executive director of Quad-City Arts, said.

Metro Arts began in 2000, but this is the first mural in Moline. (The work that inspired Fisher two years ago was done under a different program, but had the same lead artist, Sarah Robb.)

The Moline Foundation and Renew Moline, specifically the Tom and Karen Getz Memorial Fund, are helping to pay for the mural.

"This collaborative project exemplifies and honors the legacy of these two truly remarkable community leaders, Paul Plagenz, president and CEO of The Moline Foundation, said of the Getzes in a news release. 

Titled "It's a New Day," the work is emerging on a 58-foot by 12-foot section of wall and will feature a cityscape with abstract buildings, rolling green hills, a swirling blue river, two streets and the state flowers of Illinois and Iowa, a violet and wild rose, respectively.

Already dominating the scene is a huge sun rendered in brilliant reds, oranges and yellows. The wall faces a courtyard that is partially fenced, so the sun is rising at the end of the wall closest to the sidewalk and street where it will catch people's eyes, professional lead artist Robb said.

Still to come are musical notes and silhouettes of birds across the sun.

As with all Metro Arts projects, the idea grew out of a brainstorming session among the artists, guided by a list of words from the building owner of what he or she hopes the mural will convey.

The group came up with two ideas, and Fisher made the final decision.

A picture was sketched on graph paper, then a grid laid out on the wall to give proportions, and the students took it from there with tubs of paint, brushes and creativity.

And, this year, with face masks or face shields.

2 other projects are happening, too

Improv comedy performances in Schwiebert Riverfront Park and a mural for Friendship Manor, a nonprofit, continuing care retirement community, both in Rock Island, are two other Metro Arts projects being undertaken this summer.

Helping to pay for these projects are the city of Rock Island, Friendship Manor and Modern Woodmen.

In a normal year, the improv comedy would travel to libraries, coffee shops and other venues to perform, but with COVID-19 guidelines, that so far has not been possible.

The Friendship Manor mural is being created on three sides of a brick maintenance building at 11th Street and 21st Avenue, across the street from Olivet Baptist Missionary Church, whose leaders were involved in the design.

The latter is a much bigger project than the Moline mural and will be a push to finish, said Sarah Robb, who is the lead artist for that project, too.

The side that has already been sketched includes a gazebo, river, bird bath and hot air balloons. The other side will be more urban.

All told, 30 apprentices will be hired this summer.

