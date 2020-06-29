Young Quad-City artists are brightening up walls in downtown Moline

The Moline Foundation and Renew Moline, specifically the Tom and Karen Getz Memorial Fund, are helping to pay for the mural.

"This collaborative project exemplifies and honors the legacy of these two truly remarkable community leaders, Paul Plagenz, president and CEO of The Moline Foundation, said of the Getzes in a news release.

Titled "It's a New Day," the work is emerging on a 58-foot by 12-foot section of wall and will feature a cityscape with abstract buildings, rolling green hills, a swirling blue river, two streets and the state flowers of Illinois and Iowa, a violet and wild rose, respectively.

Already dominating the scene is a huge sun rendered in brilliant reds, oranges and yellows. The wall faces a courtyard that is partially fenced, so the sun is rising at the end of the wall closest to the sidewalk and street where it will catch people's eyes, professional lead artist Robb said.

Still to come are musical notes and silhouettes of birds across the sun.

As with all Metro Arts projects, the idea grew out of a brainstorming session among the artists, guided by a list of words from the building owner of what he or she hopes the mural will convey.

The group came up with two ideas, and Fisher made the final decision.