ZOOM Holocaust Memorial Day Walk to take participants to former Warsaw Ghetto

In commemoration of Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, the public is invited to join a Zoom walking tour in the space where the Warsaw Ghetto once existed.

The tour will take place at 11 a.m. CDT April 7. It will take place at 6 p.m. in Poland and 7 p.m. in Israel.

The tour will stop at three special locations along the route. The tour will be narrated by attorney and Holocaust educator Michael H. Traison.

The Nazis killed more than 400,000 Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto, including those who died of starvation and disease.

Following the pilgrimage the students from the Creative Arts Academy of the Quad-Cities will perform a Holocaust-themed dance.

Then, from Chicago, Cantor Alberto Mizrahi will chant El Malei Rachamim, the Jewish prayer for the souls of the dead.

The program will conclude from Israel with Cantor Israel Rand leading everyone in the singing of Hatikvah, the 19th Century Jewish Poem and National Anthem of Israel that tells of the 2,000 year hope of the Jewish people to return to their homeland, Israel.