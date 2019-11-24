LETTS — The National Honors Society students at Louisa-Muscatine High School decided to try a different approach to their annual fundraising this year.
They hosted a craft and vendor show, featuring nearly 50 vendors. Admittance cost $2.
“Our National Honors Society kids go on a mission trip every spring that’s all self-funded by the group,” said Bailey Bonnichsen, L-M English teacher and co-adviser for NHS. "We try to have the kids not have to pay anything for that since they’re doing service work the whole time.”
They raise funds throughout the year, and there is a lot of door-to-door fundraising this time of year, so the students decided to plan an event instead.
They wanted something that would raise money without forcing anyone to purchase anything, and a craft fair seemed like the best idea, she said.
Bonnichsen was able to find vendors who specialized in everything from baked goods and candles to make-up and wooden signs.
“I would say a quarter to half of our vendors are connected to L-M in some way, either by being a teacher or a parent," she said.
They also had a raffle during the event. Students did everything from selling tickets to cooking meals for the vendors.
“There’s not a lot of fast food options around us, so we wanted to give them the opportunity to get something to eat while they’re here,” Bonnichsen said.
“I think a lot of people are having fun and finding what they want,” said student Hailey Wingerter.
She said it helped small businesses and provided good products for the community.
“I didn’t expect as many people to show up, but Ms. Bonnichsen really put this all together really well and I’m very proud of the turn-out, especially for an event that’s only happened once,” said student Rachel White, president-elect for the schools' honor society.
White said the service work was a"‘very humbling experience."
“It’s really made me into a better person," she said.
Paul Hoops, another student, said some vendors sold out their wares before noon.
“It’s just really cool, and I love how everyone’s supporting us," he said. "We already have a bunch of donations to NHS, and it’s just awesome.”
The proceeds will fund a trip to Arkansas in the spring.
“The kids pretty much work the whole time they’re there, and they really like it. A lot of our kids don’t get to go out of state until after they graduate, so getting to go for school, and getting to do all the things we practice here at school somewhere else in another community really is pretty cool for them,” Bonnichsen said.
