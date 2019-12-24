WAPELLO — Muscatine County and Louisa County Conservation are providing an event for kids who may not be able to stay up until midnight on New Year’s Eve.
At the Langwood Education Center, Louisa County Conservation will hold its second annual Noon Year’s Eve event. It's a chance to ring in the New Year, a few days early, surrounded by nature.
At 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30, Muscatine County Conservation’s Dave Bakke will give a presentation about Iowa’s different types of owls. The talk features live owls.
There also will be outdoor and nature-themed activities and crafts, hot chocolate and a snack. At noon, there will be a countdown followed by a birdseed toss to ring in the New Year.
Tickets cost $2 per child,who attend must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-register by calling 319-523-8381 or emailing lmccomb@lccb.org.
