Muscatine Community College cans controversial play based on 'Peanuts'

“Citing public health in canceling a virtual theatre production after the dean of instruction raised concerns about the script’s content is naked pretext to censorship, violating MCC and EICC’s obligations under the First Amendment,” wrote the foundation’s program officer, Lindsie Rank, in an eight-page letter sent Friday.

ACLU of Iowa Executive Director Mark Stringer said if MCC canceled “Dog Sees God” because of its artistic content, “that would be a problem.”

“A public community college cannot censor artistic endeavors which are protected under the First Amendment,” Stringer wrote in an email to The Gazette.

“In a free society, each and every individual has the right to decide what art or entertainment he or she wants — or does not want — to receive or create. Once you allow the government to censor someone else, you cede to it the power to censor you, or something you like. Freedom of expression for ourselves requires freedom of expression for others. It is at the very heart of our democracy.”

Oltmanns is moving forward with the play as a community theater performance benefiting Clock Inc, an LGBT+ community center in the Quad-Cities. The play will be recorded through Zoom with broadcasts at 8 p.m. Nov. 20 and 21.

“This situation at the school with the play being canceled brings further light to ‘we need this play more than ever’,” Oltmanns said. “I don’t want my students feeling like they were in the wrong in any way.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0