House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says negotiators have "made progress” on a deal with the White House to raise the nation's debt limit, avert default and cut federal spending. McCarthy said Friday there is still more work to do. Negotiators are racing for agreement this weekend. As soon as June 1, Treasury says it could run short of funds to pay the nation's bills. A federal default on the national debt could send the economy into chaos. The budget flow isn’t the only hang-up. One thorny issue is a Republican demand opposed by Democrats for stiffer work requirements on people who receive government aid. Any compromise needs support from both Democrats and Republicans to pass in Congress.