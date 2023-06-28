On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The haze of unhealthy air that settled over the Great Lakes region Tuesday reminded U.S. residents from the Midwest to the Northeast and as far south as Kentucky to brace for more depending on which way the wind blows as Canadian wildfires rage on.

» An unrelenting heat wave in Texas is testing the state's power grid as demand soars during a second week of triple-digit temperatures.

» Ukraine’s counterintelligence service arrested a man they accused of helping Russia direct a deadly missile strike that killed at least 10 people at a popular pizza restaurant.

» More than $200 billion may have been stolen from two large COVID-19 relief initiatives. That's according to new estimates from a federal watchdog investigating federally funded programs designed to help small businesses survive the worst public health crisis in more than a hundred years.

» In sports: The Braves win again, the Reds and Rangers end their skids, Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels and a former Arkansas standout quarterback dies.

» Authorities have confirmed that British actor Julian Sands died while hiking on a Southern California mountain.

» A court appearance has been postponed for a Donald Trump valet charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back. A lawyer for valet Walt Nauta told a judge Nauta had been unable to find a Florida-based attorney and was stuck in New Jersey after his flight was canceled.

» A New York appeals court dismissed Ivanka Trump on Tuesday from a wide-ranging fraud lawsuit brought against her father and his company last year by the state’s attorney general.

» Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is criticizing former President Donald Trump for being too friendly to China during his time in office while also warning that weak support for Ukraine would “only encourage” China to invade Taiwan.

» The Justice Department’s watchdog says negligence, misconduct and job failures enabled Jeffrey Epstein to take his own life at a federal jail in New York City while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

» The Supreme Court has ruled that state courts can act as a check on their legislatures in redistricting and other issues affecting federal elections.

» The American consumer’s confidence jumped in June to its highest level in 18 months as a strong labor market continues to buoy the U.S. economy.

» A community college in eastern Kentucky says Bluegrass musician Bobby Osborne has died. He was 91.

» Ryan Seacrest will become the new “Wheel of Fortune” host after Pat Sajak’s retirement next year.

» Britain’s National Portrait Gallery is offering a fresh perspective on The Beatles with an exhibition of band’s-eye-view images taken by Paul McCartney as the group shot to global fame.

» Double Academy Award-winner Kevin Spacey, whose stellar acting career was derailed by sex assault allegations, goes on trial in London this week, accused of sexual offenses.