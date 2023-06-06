On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine that Moscow controls has collapsed. The incident Tuesday triggered floods, endangered Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and threatened drinking water supplies.

» Prince Harry has testified in court against a tabloid publisher he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful snooping.

» World War II veterans, officials and visitors are commemorating D-Day on the beaches of Normandy to honor those who fought for freedom in the largest naval, air and land operation in history.

» Pope Francis has made a quick trip to a hospital for tests. The visit on Tuesday came more than two months after he was hospitalized with an acute case of bronchitis.

» Insurance industry giants State Farm and Allstate have stepped back from the California marketplace. They say that wildfire risk and soaring construction costs have prompted them to stop writing new policies.

» A former FBI agent convicted in one of the most notorious spying cases in American history has died in prison. Robert Hanssen took more than $1.4 million in cash and diamonds to trade secrets with Moscow.

» The Golden Knights are two wins from the Stanley Cup, the NBA commissioner weighs in on the debut of the player expected to go first in the Draft, and a Phillies hurler chases a no-hitter.

» Federal investigators say it will take days to gather highly fragmented debris from a small plane that flew over the nation’s capital and crashed in Virginia, killing four people.

» Former Vice President Mike Pence has filed paperwork declaring his campaign for president in 2024, setting up a historic challenge to his former boss, Donald Trump.

» New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he will not seek the presidency in 2024. In a social media post, he wrote: “The stakes are too high for a crowded field to hand the nomination to a candidate who earns just 35 percent of the vote, and I will help to ensure this does not happen.”

» Lawyers for Donald Trump were meeting with Justice Department officials on Monday as a decision nears on whether to bring charges over the handling of classified documents at the former president’s Florida estate.

» A 2-year-old Palestinian boy who was shot by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank last week has died of his wounds.

» The United States military has released video of what it called an “unsafe” Chinese maneuver in the Taiwan Strait on the weekend, in which a Chinese navy ship cut sharply across the path of an American destroyer, forcing the U.S. vessel to slow to avoid a collision.

» Families of the victims of India’s deadliest train crash in decades are filling a hospital to try to identify the bodies of their loved ones.

» The European Union is pushing online platforms like Google and Meta to step up efforts to fight false information by adding labels to text, photos and other content generated by artificial intelligence.

» Prince Harry was a no-show at court on the opening day of his case with a British tabloid publisher and is expected to testify Tuesday in the High Court.

» The Supreme Court says it will hear a case in which a man tried to trademark a phrase mocking former President Donald Trump as “too small.”

» Michael Vick, Larry Fitzgerald and Terrell Suggs are among the college football stars who will be considered for induction to the Hall of Fame for the first time this year.

» Victor Wembanyama’s will almost certainly be selected by the San Antonio Spurs as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on June 22. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the league doesn’t have a preference regarding the site of Wembanyama’s first game with the Spurs.

» The cause of global warming is showing no signs of slowing as heat-trapping carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere has increased to record highs in its annual Spring peak.

» Jimmy Carter is now 98 years old as he receives hospice care. His fellow Georgian, Martin Luther King Jr., would have been 94. The two men never met during all their time in Atlanta. But the Rev. Bernice King tells The Associated Press that Carter has been a “courageous” and “principled” figure who built on her father’s work, advancing the King family's vision of racial equality and human rights.

