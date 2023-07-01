PARIS (AP) — Rioting raged in cities around France for a fourth night despite a huge police deployment and 1,311 arrests, with cars and buildings set ablaze and stores looted, as family and friends prepared Saturday to bury the 17-year-old whose killing by police unleashed the unrest.

France's Interior Ministry announced the new figure for arrests around the country, where 45,000 police officers fanned out in a so-far unsuccessful bid to quell violence.

Despite an appeal to parents by President Emmanuel Macron to keep their children at home, street clashes between young protesters and police raged on. About 2,500 fires were set and stores were ransacked, according to authorities.

The funeral ceremony for the teen, identified only as Nahel, who was killed by police in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday, began on Saturday. Family and friends were viewing the open coffin before it will be taken to a mosque for a ceremony and later burial in a town cemetery.

As the number of arrests continued to mount, the government suggested the violence was beginning to lessen thanks to tougher security measures. Since the unrest began on Tuesday night, police have made a total of 2,400 arrests — more than half of those in the fourth night of violence.

Get the full story here:

States with the highest rate of people killed by police States with the highest rate of people killed by police #51. Rhode Island #50. Connecticut #49. New York #48. Massachusetts #47. New Jersey #46. Pennsylvania #45. Illinois #44. Michigan #43. Iowa #42. Minnesota #41. New Hampshire #40. Virginia #39. Maryland #38. Delaware #37. Vermont #36. Ohio #35. Nebraska #34. Wisconsin #33. North Carolina #32. North Dakota #31. Indiana #30. Florida #29. Maine #28. South Carolina #27. Texas #26. Hawaii #25. Kansas #24. Washington #23. Georgia #22. California #21. Utah #20. Alabama #19. Oregon #18. South Dakota #17. Kentucky #16. Tennessee #15. Louisiana #14. Missouri #13. Mississippi #12. Washington D.C. #11. Idaho #10. Arkansas #9. Nevada #8. West Virginia #7. Wyoming #6. Montana #5. Colorado #4. Arizona #3. Oklahoma #2. Alaska #1. New Mexico