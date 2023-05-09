Today is Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
TOP STORIES
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, May 9
A jury in New York City is set to begin deliberations in a civil trial over advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s claims that Donald Trump raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store. The judge will read instructions to the nine-person jury for about an hour Tuesday before jurors begin discussing the civil claims of battery and defamation. If they believe Carroll, jurors can award compensatory and punitive damages. Trump has insisted he never sexually assaulted Carroll or knew her. He didn't attend the trial. Carroll’s attorney urged jurors to believe her client.
Officials from the party of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan say he has been arrested as he appeared in a court in the capital, Islamabad, to face charges in multiple graft cases. Fawad Chaudhry, a senior official with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said the 72-year-old Khan was arrested on Tuesday on the premises of the court by agents from the country’s anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Bureau. Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April last year. He has claimed his ouster was illegal and a Western conspiracy and has campaigned against the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, demanding early elections.
Before President Joe Biden and congressional leaders can even try to avert an unprecedented U.S. government default, their initial challenge on Tuesday will be to agree on what exactly they’re talking about as they hold their first substantive meeting in months. With the government at risk of being unable to meet its obligations as soon as June 1, Republicans are hoping to negotiate sweeping cuts to federal spending in exchange for allowing new borrowing to avoid default. Biden is set to reinforce his opposition to allowing the country’s full faith and credit to be held “hostage” to negotiations. Expectations for a breakthrough are low.
President Vladimir Putin has declared that the West has unleashed “a real war” against Russia. The Russian leader reprised the familiar refrain at scaled-down Victory Day celebrations that may reflect the toll the Ukraine conflict is taking on his forces. Putin’s remarks Tuesday came just hours after Moscow fired its latest barrage of cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine. Russia invaded its neighbor more than 14 months ago. Ukrainian authorities said air defenses destroyed 23 of 25 missiles launched.
The Israeli military says it has killed three senior commanders of the militant Islamic Jihad group in targeted airstrikes. Palestinian health officials said 13 people were killed, including the commanders and members of their families. The Palestinian Health Ministry said 20 people were wounded. The strikes hit the top floor of an apartment building in Gaza City and a house in the southern city of Rafah. Witnesses reported seeing explosions. The strikes continued early on Tuesday, targeting militant training sites. In the past, Palestinian militant groups in Gaza have retaliated for such targeted killings. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh warned that Israel will “pay the price." The surprise attacks come at a time of soaring Israeli-Palestinian tensions.
The Associated Press has won two Pulitzer Prizes in the journalism categories of public service and breaking news photography for its coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The AP's coverage of the siege of Mariupol was credited with saving thousands of lives. AL.com, based in Birmingham, Alabama, won Pulitzers for editorial writing and local news coverage. The New York Times also won for Ukraine coverage. It and the Los Angeles Times won two Pulitzers. The Washington Post, the Atlantic, the Wall Street Journal, Mississippi Today and Gimlet Media also won awards. The Pulitzers annually honor the best in journalism.
The man accused of killing eight people and wounding several others in a mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall researched when it was busiest and posted photos on social media in mid-April of a store near where he ultimately started his attack. Other online activity betrayed a fascination with mass shootings and white supremacy, including large Nazi tattoos on his arm and torso. Authorities have identified Mauricio Garcia as the gunman. His posts on a Russian social networking site suggest the 33-year-old had been planning the attack for weeks before he stepped out of a silver sedan and opened fire Saturday. The Associated Press has verified his account on the site.
Police in Texas say the driver of an SUV that killed eight people when it slammed into a Brownsville, Texas, bus stop is charged with manslaughter, and investigators are trying to determine if the crash was intentional. Authorities believe the driver, 34-year-old George Alvarez of Brownsville, lost control after running a red light and plowed into a crowd outside a migrant center. Police Chief Felix Sauceda said Monday that Alvarez is charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sauceda says officials are awaiting toxicology reports to determine whether Alvarez was intoxicated, adding that there's no motive he can discuss. He says the victims were all male and several were from Venezuela.
A U.S. Army sergeant convicted of murder in the shooting death of an armed protester during a Black Lives Matter march in Texas faces up to life in prison when his sentencing hearing begins Tuesday. Daniel Perry was convicted in April in the 2020 killing of 28-year-old Garrett Foster, who was legally carrying a rifle in the downtown Austin march. Perry was working as a ride-share driver the night of the shooting and has said he acted in self-defense. Witnesses testified they didn't see Foster raise his weapon. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has already pushed the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to recommend he pardon Perry.
Attorneys for golf superstar Tiger Woods will soon be in court in an attempt to halt a lawsuit his ex-girlfriend filed against him. The attorneys are expected to argue in a Florida court Tuesday that Erica Herman signed a nondisclosure agreement with the golfer requiring that any disagreement between the two must be decided by an arbitrator in private. Herman is arguing that the contract should be thrown out. She was working as the manager of his Florida restaurant when their romantic relationship began. She says she signed the agreement under duress because he threatened to fire her if she didn't, His lawyers deny that.
It could be the day for the petit basset griffon Vendéen named for Buddy Holly. Or the Pekingese could notch his breed’s third Westminster Kennel Club dog show win in little over a decade. And what about the French bulldog that nearly won last year? Or will the best in show ribbon go to ... Ribbon? Buddy Holly the PBGV, Rummie the Peke, Winston the Frenchie and Ribbon the Australian shepherd are headed to the Westminster Kennel Club dog show finals Tuesday, along with three other finalists yet to be chosen.
Lonnie Walker scored all of his 15 points in a phenomenal fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied late to take a 3-1 series lead with a 104-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 on Monday night. Jimmy Butler had 27 points and 10 assists, Bam Adebayo finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds and Miami moved a win away from its third trip to the Eastern Conference finals in the last four years by topping New York. A complete recap of Monday's action:
TODAY IN HISTORY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1980, 35 people were killed when a freighter rammed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay in Florida, causing a 1,400-foot section of t…
On this day in 2016, Stephen Curry returns from a sprained right knee to score an NBA-record 17 points in overtime.
