» Authorities have turned their focus to determining why a submersible carrying people to the wreck of the Titanic imploded deep in the North Atlantic, as tributes poured in for the five aboard who were killed.

» Interstate 95 is set to reopen to traffic less than two weeks after a deadly collapse in Philadelphia shut down a heavily traveled stretch of the East Coast’s main north-south highway.

» Pakistan’s interior minister says an estimated 350 Pakistanis were on board an overcrowded fishing boat carrying migrants that sank off Greece last week, and that many remain missing and may have died in one of the deadliest incidents in the central Mediterranean Sea.

» After spending more than two decades building a rigidly controlled political system, Russian President Vladimir Putin is silently watching increasingly raucous infighting that has emerged among top members of his entourage amid the war in Ukraine.

» Britain’s electoral watchdog says about 14,000 people were prevented from voting in last month’s local elections because of a new law requiring voters to show photo identification.

» The governor of Japan’s southern prefecture of Okinawa has called for more diplomatic efforts toward peace on the 78th anniversary of one of World War II’s bloodiest battles.

» The NBA draft begins with no surprises at No. 1, Chris Paul is on the move again, the Giants 10-game winning streak ends, the College World Series championship match-up is set and the PGA and LPGA tours head to Round 2.

» The U.S. Coast Guard and the company leading the expedition say a missing submersible imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people on board.

» President Joe Biden says his comments calling Chinese leader Xi Jinping a “dictator” did not undermine progress in the U.S. relationship with China and that he expects to meet with Xi in future.

» Hard-right House Republicans pressing to impeach President Joe Biden forced a vote Thursday that sends an impeachment measure to House committees.

» U.S. regulators have sent warning letters to dozens of retailers selling fruity disposable e-cigarettes, including the current best-selling brand, Elf Bar.

» A storm pummeled concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver with golf ball-sized hail, sending them scurrying for cover, injuring dozens and forcing the cancellation of the show’s headliner, former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson.

» Comedian Billy Crystal, rapper and actor Queen Latifah, opera singer Renée Fleming, 1970s music icon Barry Gibb and prolific hitmaker Dionne Warwick were selected for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors.

» Denver is hosting a conference this week that's being put on by a psychedelic advocacy group. The group is bringing together an unlikely cohort of speakers, including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

» Pop star Kesha and producer Dr. Luke have settled nearly a decade of suits and countersuits over her accusation that he drugged and raped her and his claim that she made it up and defamed him.