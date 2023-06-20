Today is Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Missing Titanic sub; Mississippi tornadoes; Biden's AI forum
The U.S. Coast Guard says a search covering 10,000 square miles (26,000 square kilometers) has turned up no signs of a missing submarine off New England. Authorities made the announcement Tuesday morning at a news conference in Boston, saying the search had “not yielded any results” but would continue. Rescuers were racing against time to find the submersible before the oxygen supply runs out for five people who were on a mission to document the wreckage of the Titanic.
Officials say multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen. State emergency workers are still working with counties to assess the damage from storms in which high temperatures and hail in some areas accompanied tornadoes. The death and most injuries have been reported in the town of Louin in east Mississippi’s Jasper County. In a Monday morning news release, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said more than 49,000 homes in central Mississippi are without power. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the tornadoes struck in Jasper County and Rankin County, which borders the capital city of Jackson.
President Joe Biden will convene a group of technology leaders in San Francisco to debate artificial intelligence. The Biden administration is seeking to figure out how to regulate the emergent field of AI, looking for ways to nurture its potential for economic growth and national security and protect against its potential dangers. The Democratic president plans to meet on Tuesday with eight experts from academia and advocacy groups. White House chief of staff Jeff Zients’ office is developing a set of actions the federal government can take over the coming weeks regarding AI. Biden's administration wants commitments from private companies to address the possible risks from AI.
Americans across the country are observing the relatively new Juneteenth federal holiday with festivals, parades, cookouts and other gatherings. On a long holiday weekend seen by many as a reason for a party, others are urging quiet reflection about the end of slavery and the treatment of Black Americans throughout U.S. history. In Fort Worth, Texas, the woman known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” Opal Lee, led her annual Walk for Freedom on Monday. The 96-year-old former teacher and activist is largely credited for rallying others behind a campaign to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. This year, Lee became only the second Black person to have her portrait hung in the Senate chamber of the Texas Capitol.
Milwaukee police and fire officials say at least six teenagers were shot around where the city's Juneteenth celebration had just wrapped up. The shooting happened about 4:20 p.m. Monday outside Greater Philadelphia Church of God in Christ. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the victims ranged in age from 14 to 19. The shooter was a 17-year-old boy who was also shot. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson stressed that this didn’t happen during Juneteenth celebrations, but as the block party was wrapping up.
Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and could threaten the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said that Bret formed Monday in the central Atlantic. At 11 p.m., it had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. It was moving west at 18 mph. The center forecasted that Bret could be a Category 1 hurricane threatening the Lesser Antilles on Thursday and Friday. It could then approach Haiti and the Dominican Republic by the weekend. The center says there is also a possibility the storm could turn north and avoid the islands.
Ukrainian officials say the country's air defenses have downed 32 of 35 Shahed exploding drones Russia launched overnight. Most of them were taken down in the Kyiv region. The attack was part of a wider bombardment of Ukrainian regions that extended as far as the Lviv region in the west of the country near Poland. It exposed gaps in the country’s air protection. Ukraine's air force spokesman says air defense assets can't cover such a broad area. In other Ukraine news, the country's military intelligence chief claimed Russia has mined the cooling system of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The plant’s six reactors are shut down but still need cooling.
President Joe Biden is in California as he ramps up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area. The Democratic president's campaign is building up its coffers and laying strategic foundations for 2024. In the back half of June, Biden’s campaign will have more than 20 fundraisers involving him, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses. More than half of the fundraisers are with Biden, who arrived in California on Monday and will be traveling to New York, Maryland and Illinois. In California, Biden toured a coastal wetland area and announced $600 million for projects to address climate change.
Attorney John Eastman, a lead architect of some of the former President Donald Trump's efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election, is facing possible disbarment. Disciplinary proceedings began Tuesday in Los Angeles. Eastman faces 11 disciplinary charges stemming from his development of a dubious legal strategy that was aimed at helping Trump overturn the election by disrupting the counting of state electoral votes. The State Bar Court of California will hear testimony, in proceedings that could result in him losing his license to practice law in the state. Others expected to testify include Greg Jacob, a former attorney for Pence who pushed back against Eastman’s plan to have Pence stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says there’s no chance “on God’s green earth” he’s running for president in 2024. But he wants to make clear that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running, is “weak” and “undisciplined” and “will be crushed by Donald Trump.” Meanwhile, DeSantis likes to mock Newsom’s apparent “fixation” on Florida while insisting that the Democratic governor’s “leftist government” is destroying California. The fierce rivalry features dueling governors who represent opposite ends of the ideological spectrum from two of the nation’s largest and most influential states. Newsom and DeSantis will not face each other on any ballot in 2024, but in many ways they are defining the debate this election season.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1782, Congress approved the Great Seal of the United States, featuring the emblem of the bald eagle.
In 1936, Jesse Owens sets a 100-meter record of 10.2 seconds at a meet in Chicago. See more sports moments from this date:
***