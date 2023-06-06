Today is Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, June 6
World War II veterans, officials and visitors are commemorating D-Day on the beaches of Normandy to honor those who fought for freedom in the largest naval, air and land operation in history. Many reenactors came to Omaha Beach at dawn Tuesday to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control. A ceremony was to be held at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer which is home to the graves of 9,386 U.S. soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. An international ceremony is scheduled to take place later at the nearby British Normandy Memorial in the presence of officials from the nine main Allied nations.
The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine that Moscow controls collapsed Tuesday after a reported explosion, sending water gushing downriver and prompting dire warnings of ecological disaster as officials from both sides in the war ordered residents to evacuate. Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the dam and hydroelectric power station, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian military strikes in the contested area. The fallout could have broad consequences: Flooding homes, streets and businesses downstream; depleting water levels upstream that help cool Europe’s largest nuclear power plant; and draining supplies of drinking water to the south in Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed.
Lawyers for Ukraine have told the United Nations’ top court that Russia bankrolled a “campaign of intimidation and terror” by rebels in eastern Ukraine starting in 2014 and sought to replace Crimea’s multiethnic community with “discriminatory Russian nationalism” after its occupation and annexation of the region. Kyiv is bringing a case against Russia linked to Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and arming of rebels in eastern Ukraine in the years before Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Ukraine wants the world court to order Moscow to pay reparations for attacks in the regions, including for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 that was shot down by Russia-backed rebels on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew.
White House website highlights infrastructure, manufacturing investments as Biden pushes policy wins
The White House on Tuesday is starting a website to map and track tens of thousands of infrastructure projects and private manufacturing investments, an effort by the administration to show the impact of its policies on the U.S. economy. The site documents roughly 32,000 infrastructure projects and more than $470 billion worth of investments in the production of electric vehicles, batteries, computer chips, biotech, clean energy and other sectors. President Joe Biden is seeking reelection in 2024 by trying to show how his policies are reshaping the U.S. economy to address climate change and compete with rivals such as China. But high inflation has voters giving him low marks on economic leadership.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie set to launch 2024 presidential bid at New Hampshire town hall
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to launch his campaign for the White House at a town hall in New Hampshire on Tuesday evening. He's cast himself as the only candidate willing to directly take on former President Donald Trump. The presidential bid will be the second for Christie, who lost to Trump in 2016 and went on to become a close on-and-off adviser before breaking with the former president over his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election. Christie faces an uphill battle in a party that remains deeply loyal to Trump.
Aviation experts are citing a loss of oxygen as a possible theory for why an unresponsive business jet flew over the nation’s capital Sunday before crashing in rural Virginia. Investigators are just beginning to look for answers. The Cessna Citation took off from Elizabethton, Tennessee, and headed for Long Island’s MacArthur Airport. Once over Long Island, it turned around and flew a straight path over Washington, D.C. before crashing in a mountainous part of Virginia. Federal investigators said Monday that the pilot and three passengers were killed.
Police in South Florida have arrested three suspects in a Memorial Day shooting along a busy beachside promenade that injured nine people. Hollywood police said in a news release that detectives took Ariel Cardahn Paul into custody on Sunday night and Lionel JeanCharles Jr. on Monday afternoon. On Saturday, authorities arrested Jordan Burton. All three have been identified by police as the shooters. They are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of carrying a concealed firearm. Police say two of the nine people injured remain in the hospital.
Prince Harry has entered a courtroom witness box and has sworn to tell the truth in testimony against a tabloid publisher he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful snooping. Harry alleges that journalists at the Daily Mirror and its sister papers used unlawful techniques on an “industrial scale” to get scoops. Publisher Mirror Group Newspapers is contesting the claims. Harry faced cross-examination by the company’s lawyer on Tuesday. The 38-year-old son of King Charles III is the first senior British royal since the 19th century to face questioning in a court. Harry has made a mission of holding the U.K. press to account for what he sees as its hounding of him and his family.
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has settled with a woman who claims he raped her, averting a trial that was about to begin in New York City. The trial was scheduled to start with jury selection Tuesday morning. The woman says Gooding lured her into a hotel room by saying he had to change his clothing and then attacked her. Gooding maintained through his lawyers that it was consensual sex. The accuser was seeking $6 million in damages. Her attorney declined comment. Authorities have said at least 30 women have made sexual misconduct allegations against Gooding, accusing him of groping, unwanted kissing and other inappropriate behavior.
Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and started an early blitz that chased the NHL’s hottest postseason goalie, and the Vegas Golden Knights seized control of the Stanley Cup Final with a 7-2 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2. Adin Hill continued his stellar play in net with 29 saves for the Golden Knights, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Marchessault also had an assist to finish with three points. Brett Howden scored twice for the Knights, who also got goals from Alec Martinez, Nicolas Roy and Michael Amadio. Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled 7:10 into the second period down 4-0. Matthew Tkachuk and Anton Lundell scored for the Panthers. The series shifts to Florida for Game 3 on Thursday.
The tennis world has been waiting for a showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. It will happen at the French Open if both can win their quarterfinals. Djokovic plays No. 11 Karen Khachanov in Court Philippe Chatrier on Tuesday, before Alcaraz takes on No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas at night. The winners of those two matches will face each other in the semifinals. In the women’s quarterfinals, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will play Elina Svitolina, and 2021 French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova goes up against Karolina Muchova.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
On June 6, 1944, during World War II, Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on “D-Day” as they began the liberation of German…
In 1999, Andre Agassi rallies to win the French Open and become the fifth man to complete a career Grand Slam. See more sports moments from th…
***