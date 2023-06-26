On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has made his first public appearance since a mercenary uprising demanded his ouster. But uncertainty still swirled about Shoigu’s fate, that of the rebellion leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his private army, the impact on the war in Ukraine.

» A tornado struck a home, killing one occupant and injuring another as severe weather hit parts of Indiana, Tennessee and other states.

» Losing significant amounts of weight may soon be as easy as taking a daily pill. New research released Sunday shows high-dose oral versions of the medication in the blockbuster drugs Ozepmic and Wegovy may work as well as the popular injections — even in hard-to-treat people with diabetes.

» In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has refocused attention on the conundrum: who should pay for the sweeping search?

» LGBTQ+ revelers and allies are partying coast to coast for the grand crescendo of Pride Month.

» Lawmakers in several Republican-led states have been looking to exert more authority over state and local election offices. They're trying to claim new powers that Democrats say could be used to target left-leaning counties in future elections.

» In sports: The Yankees rally to earn a series win over Texas, Freddie Freeman reaches a historic milestone in a Dodgers loss, the Cardinals rally to split the London Series with the Cubs and Keegan Bradley sets a tournament record for his sixth career PGA Tour victory.

» In entertainment: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” slung its webs back atop the box office ranks while “The Flash” saw a drop faster than the film’s speedy character. “Titanic” director James Cameron says the search operation for a deep-sea tourist sub turned into a “nightmarish charade” that prolonged the agony of the families of the passengers. Charity Lawson has 25 guys vying for her attention in the 20th season of the reality dating show, “The Bachelorette.”