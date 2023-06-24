U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday about the situation in Russia. According to a statement from the White House, the four leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine during the conversation. However, the White House said U.S. officials were wary of weighing in further on the situation and "wanted to avoid any comment that could be misconstrued to suggest the U.S. was taking a side in the apparently internal conflict.”
A popular Russian military blogger says the Wagner mercenaries shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter gunship in the Voronezh region on Saturday. Yevgeny Poddubny said both crewmembers were killed and posted pictures of the helicopter’s charred debris.
Russian media and military bloggers reported several purported helicopter attacks on advancing Wagner convoys.
Another popular blogger, a former military pilot using the nickname Fighterbomber, said that Wagner forces shot two Mi-8 helicopters and Il-18 communications aircraft of the Russian air force earlier Saturday.
The Russian military didn’t comment on the claims, which couldn’t be independently confirmed.
The Kremlin says the head of the private Russian military company Wagner will move to neighboring Belarus as part of deal to defuse rebellion tensions and the criminal case against him will be closed. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. Russian media reported that several helicopters and a military communications plane were downed by Wagner troops during the short-lived uprising.