Hot off the Wire:
» A search is underway for a missing submersible that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic.
» Rescuers in a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean are racing against time to find a missing submersible carrying five people on a mission to document the wreckage of the Titanic.
» Tropical Storm Bret is chugging toward the eastern Caribbean as forecasters warn it could strengthen into a hurricane before approaching a region rushing to prepare itself for an unusually early storm.
» A new study by the University of California, San Francisco shows that homeless people in California were struggling with poor health and deep poverty before becoming homeless.
» Pop star Bebe Rexha says she's OK after being hit in the face and injured by a cellphone hurled from the audience at a hometown show in New York City. A 27-year-old man was released without bail after being arraigned on assault, aggravated harassment and other charges.
» European Union consumer protection groups are urging regulators to investigate the type of artificial intelligence underpinning systems like ChatGPT over risks that leave people vulnerable.
» The red-hot Reds get back their star first baseman and get back to first place. Luis Arraez gets back to .400, plus back-to-back-to-back saves for Jordan Hicks. And top-ranked Wake Forest keeps winning in the College World Series.
» Officials say multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen.
» The Idaho State Police are investigating a shooting that left four people dead in the small city of Kellogg on Sunday.
» Officials say about 100 letters containing suspicious white powder have been sent to lawmakers and other public officials across Kansas.
» Milton Powell, a Houston rapper who performed under the name Big Pokey, has died after performing a show in Texas over the weekend. He was 48.
» The Kremlin's spokesman says U.N. aid workers who want to visit areas ravaged by a recent dam collapse in southern Ukraine can’t go there because fighting in the war makes it unsafe.
» About 1.5 million people have lost Medicaid coverage in more than two dozen states as a post-coronavirus pandemic purge of the rolls gets underway.
» Americans across the country are observing the relatively new Juneteenth federal holiday with festivals, parades, cookouts and other gatherings. On a long holiday weekend seen by many as a reason for a party, others are urging quiet reflection about the end of slavery and the treatment of Black Americans throughout U.S. history.
» According to a source, Bradley Beal is being traded to Phoenix, where he will form a new power trio alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The person says Phoenix has agreed to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and a package of future second-round picks to Washington for Beal, a three-time All-Star.
» In this week's AP religion roundup, Southern Baptists reject churches with women pastors, and can artificial intelligence preach a good sermon?
