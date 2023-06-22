On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The search for a submersible that disappeared while taking people to view the wreck of the Titanic is nearing the critical 96-hour mark. The U.S. Coast Guard says more underwater noises have been heard in the area where rescuers are searching for a submersible that went missing in the North Atlantic while bringing five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.

» A Moscow court has ruled that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich must remain in jail on espionage charges until at least late August, rejecting the American journalist’s appeal to be released.

» A line of severe storms has produced multiple tornadoes on the Rolling Plains in Texas, killing at least three people and causing significant damage around the northern town of Matador.

» The House has voted to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff for comments made several years ago about investigations into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.

» Russian authorities say two drones have crashed outside Moscow as they were approaching the warehouses of a local military unit.

» Chicken grown from animal cells, not from slaughtered birds, can now be sold in the U.S. The Agriculture Department issued approvals Wednesday to California firms Upside Foods and Good Meat to sell the products, known as “lab-grown” or “cultivated” meat.

» An NBA blockbuster trade as Kristaps Porzingis goes from Washington on the eve of the league draft, the Reds win their 11th in a row, and Chas McCormick leads the Astros to victory.

» With inflation in the United States still too high, most Federal Reserve officials expect to raise interest rates further this year, Chair Jerome Powell said in prepared testimony to be delivered to a House committee.

» Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito accepted a 2008 trip to a luxury fishing lodge in Alaska from two wealthy Republican donors, one of whom repeatedly had interests before the court. That's according to the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica, which also reported that that the conservative jurist did not disclose the trip on his financial disclosure that year.

» A newly released police document alleges an Idaho father ‘executed’ a neighboring family because he was upset that the neighbor’s 18-year-old son had reportedly exposed himself to the man’s children.

» An official says that gang members inside a women’s prison in Honduras slaughtered 46 other women inmates by spraying them with gunfire, hacking them with machetes and then locking survivors in their calls and dousing them with flammable liquid.

» Tropical Storm Bret is growing stronger as it takes aim at islands in the eastern Caribbean that are bracing for torrential rainfall, landslides and flooding.

» The Federal Trade Commission is suing Amazon for what it calls a yearslong effort to enroll consumers without consent into Amazon Prime and making it difficult for them to cancel their subscriptions.

» The IRS has processed tens of millions of tax returns faster this year compared with years past, and getting through to customer service on the phone is slowly improving.

» Manhattan prosecutors say neither Donald Trump nor his lawyers have shown any evidence to support their claims that the judge in the former president’s hush-money criminal case has an anti-Trump bias.

» Lionel Messi is expected to make his Major League Soccer debut with Inter Miami at a July 21 home game, the team confirmed Tuesday.