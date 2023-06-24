LE BOURGET, France — F-16 fighter jets hurtle pilots through the sky at up to 1,243 miles per hour. In tight turns or sudden climbs, gravity is pressing so hard on their bodies that some of them might even pass out.
Even so, it’s an experience Ukraine is seeking for its own pilots after getting U.S. approval to train and eventually receive the American-made jets to bolster its more than year-old fight against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had long pressed Western allies for the planes to gain an advantage in the sky.
But to be a “Top Gun,” you need more than just the aircraft: You need the training to get you there.
Air Force Capt. David “Spicy” Brown, a U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet pilot, at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, on June 20.
Lewis Joly, Associated Press
Speaking at the Paris Air Show this week, the world’s top aerospace trade show, U.S. Air Force Capt. David “Spicy” Brown, an F-16 pilot, said training takes about a year for American military pilots.
It’s not clear how long it will take Ukrainian pilots to learn to fly the aircraft.
“This jet is incredibly easy to fly,” said Brown, a pilot instructor with over 1,000 hours of flight time who is stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany. “It’s all of the other stuff that goes along with the flying.”
He said that “you don’t have to worry about it going out of control. The main thing is being able to work the sensors, being able to work your radar” and the other systems of the jet.
President Joe Biden announced in May at the summit of the Group of 7 major economies that the U.S. will allow shipment of the American-made jets to Ukraine and help provide training, although no official plans or dates have been discussed publicly.
A U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet is on display during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, on June 19.
Lewis Joly, Associated Press
Now, Ukraine is relying on older aircraft such as Russian-made MiG29 and Sukhoi jets. While they are similar in many ways, F-16s have newer technology and targeting capabilities.
The appeal of the F-16s also lies with their versatility and sustainability, said George Barros, a Russia analyst for the Institute for the Study of War.
They’re made to adapt to different weapons systems — such as heat-seeking missiles — and any spare parts needed will be easier to get because Western allies use the same jets.
“In the long term, it’s just more sustainable,” he said.
The debate about whether to send jets to Ukraine has been raging since the early days of the war. Originally, the U.S. was concerned that it would provoke Russia to attack Western allies.
And while the U.S. has changed its mind, the F-16s won’t be available in time to help Ukraine’s counteroffensive.
U.S. Air Force personnel sit underneath an F-16 fighter jet at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, on June 20.
Lewis Joly, Associated Press
Russia has been able to fly aircraft like attack helicopters and bombers in the south where Ukraine is trying to retake ground, Barros said.
“The Ukrainians don’t control the airspace where they’re attacking,” Barros said. “Those are extremely difficult conditions under which to wage offensive operations.”
And that reduces the effectiveness of other weapons systems that the West has provided, such as tanks, he said.
Photos: Scenes from an active-duty aircraft carrier
In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017 photo, a sailor onboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier works out in the hangar of the ship. Sailing in the Mediterranean Sea, the giant aircraft carrier plays a vital role in the fight against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017 photo, a crew member of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea checks the bombs onboard used by fighter jets taking off from the ship to targeting the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017 photo a crew member watches a plane land on the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017 photo crew members are seen working on the bridge of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea. F18 fighter jets launch multiple times a day from the carrier bombing the Islamic State positions in Iraq and Syria. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017 photo, a sailor onboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier works out in the hangar of the ship. Sailing in the Mediterranean Sea, the giant aircraft carrier plays a vital role in the fight against the Islamic State group. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017 photo a sailor sits in the bridge of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea. F18 fighter jets launch multiple times a day from the carrier bombing the Islamic State positions in Iraq and Syria. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017 photo, engineers look at a colleague working inside the hangar of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier during nighttime. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017 photo, engineers look at a colleague working inside the hangar of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier during nighttime in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, June 22, 2017. F18 fighter jets launch multiple times a day from the carrier bombing the Islamic State militant positions in Iraq and Syria. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
An employee drinks coffee at a Starbucks onboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
Personnel stands in a kitchen onboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Sailing in the Mediterranean Sea, the giant aircraft carrier plays a vital role in the fight against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
Kitchen personnel onboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier laugh about a joke on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
Crew members look at a newly designed shirt for the medical team onboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
Engineers take a rest inside the hangar of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, June 22, 2017. F18 fighter jets launch multiple times a day from the carrier bombing the Islamic State militant positions in Iraq and Syria. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
Natasha Koenneker, a pilot of one of the fighter jets on board the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier, prepares for a take off on Thursday, June 22, 2017. F18 fighter jets launch multiple times a day from the carrier bombing the Islamic State militant positions in Iraq and Syria. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
A fighter jet lands on the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier on Thursday, June 22, 2017 in the Mediterranean Sea. F18 fighter jets launch multiple times a day from the carrier bombing the Islamic State positions in Iraq and Syria. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
A pilot of one of the fighter jets onboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier, looks at herself in the reflection of her helmet as she prepares for a take off on Thursday, June 22, 2017. F18 fighter jets launch multiple times a day from the carrier bombing the Islamic State positions in Iraq and Syria. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
A pilot of one of the fighter jets onboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier prepares for a take off in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, June 22, 2017. F18 fighter jets launch multiple times a day from the carrier bombing the Islamic State militant positions in Iraq and Syria. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
A pilot takes a rest in the pilot's room on Thursday, June 22, 2017. the pilots onboard the George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier fly almost every day to Iraq and Syria to bomb the Islamic State positions. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
In this Wednesday, June 22, 2017 photo, a departing fighter jet is seen from the bridge of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier on the Mediterranean Sea. F18 fighter jets launch multiple times a day from the carrier bombing the Islamic State positions in Iraq and Syria. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017 photo, sailors onboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier work out in the hangar of the ship. Sailing in the Mediterranean Sea, the giant aircraft carrier plays a vital role in the fight against the Islamic State. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017 photo, an engineer does maintenance on a fighter jet at nighttime inside the hangar of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea. F18 fighter jets launch multiple times a day from the carrier bombing the Islamic State positions in Iraq and Syria. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
An engineer takes a rest inside the hangar of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier on Thursday, June 22, 2017 in the Mediterranean Sea. F18 fighter jets launch multiple times a day from the carrier bombing the Islamic State positions in Iraq and Syria. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
Pilot take a rest onboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier in the in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, June 22, 2017. They fly almost every day to Iraq and Syria to bomb Islamic State positions. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Bram Janssen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!