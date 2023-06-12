On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Donald Trump and his allies are escalating efforts to undermine the criminal case against him and drum up protests as the former president braces for a history-making federal court appearance this week on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified information.
» Drivers have started longer commutes after an elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia following damage caused by a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo catching fire.
» An Associated Press analysis found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent.
» Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a house in the Maryland’s capital city, the police chief said.
People are also reading…
» U.N. cultural and scientific agency UNESCO has announced that the United States plans to rejoin — and pay more than $600 million in back dues — after a decade-long dispute sparked by the organization’s move to include Palestine as a member.
» Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy’s longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption and bribery, has died at age 86.
» The Taliban is criticizing a U.N. report that highlighted discord and strife within their ranks.
» Ted Kaczynski, the man known as the Unabomber who carried out a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others, died by suicide.
» It was a history making day at the French Open, a Pittsburgh Pirate joins the two thousand hit club, the Rays see their starting pitcher become the first ten game winner in the league this season, the Phillies complete a successful homestand, and a PGA title needed a playoff to determine a winner.
» Tony Awards history was made when Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee became the first nonbinary people to win Tonys for acting. The show went on despite the writers' strike.
» “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” the seventh entry in the series, took the No. 1 spot in its first weekend in theaters with $60.5 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," now in its second weekend, placed second with $55.4 million.
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch a 2-year-old leopard get rescued after falling 80 feet into a well in India, a butterfly extinct since 1925 suddenly appeared outside pf London, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
At an Indian village, a team rushed to a well where a 2-year-old leopard fell 80 feet into the cold waters, struggling to stay afloat. Accordi…
Mysterious sightings of an extremely rare butterfly have sparked excitement among enthusiasts.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires shrouded New York in a record-breaking apocalyptic smog Wednesday as cities along the US East Coast issued air q…
With gang violence plaguing the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, recent weeks have the rise of a group of vigilantes, taking the law into th…
A pill has been shown to halve the risk of death from a certain type of lung cancer when taken daily after surgery to remove the tumor, accord…
Apple unveiled its first new product since the Apple Watch in 2015. The Vision Pro VR headset lets users blend augmented reality with everyday…
Paris hopes that by the 2024 Olympics the Seine river will be completely swimmable. The idea is not completely outrageous, it was done at the …
Conservationists in Australia successfully freed a humpback whale found in distress after being caught in shark nets off the Gold Coast.
The collapse of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and the emptying of its reservoir on the Dnieper River has added insult to injury to the region…
A long trek across the desert of northeastern Niger brings visitors to one of the most astonishing and rewarding sights in the Sahel: fortifie…
Some frogs wear bright colors to indicate they are of an extremely poisonous variety, but now they’re being outfitted with pants for science! …
Just as moving as watching a baby take its first steps is this footage of these critically endangered tiger cubs taking their first swim. At t…