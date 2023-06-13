On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Donald Trump is making his first court appearance in a historical criminal case charging the former president with hoarding top secret government documents, boastfully displaying them to visitors and trying to hide them from investigators who demanded them back.

» Police say 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win. A man who is a suspect was one of the people shot and was taken into custody.

» Two men who were active-duty members of the Marines Corps when they stormed the U.S. Capitol have pleaded guilty to riot-related criminal charges.

» Pakistan’s army and civil authorities are planning to evacuate 80,000 people to safety along the country's southern coast, and thousands in neighboring India have sought shelter ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy.

» For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets have won the NBA championship, Las Vegas is on the verge of winning a Stanley Cup, and the Detroit Tigers ended a 9 game skid in dramatic fashion.

» Pat Sajak is taking one last spin on “Wheel of Fortune,” announcing Monday that its upcoming season will be his last as host.

» Country singer Jimmie Allen's career has come to a halt after two women accused the Grammy nominee in lawsuits of sexually assaulting them.

» Donald Trump has arrived in Florida ahead of a history-making federal court appearance Tuesday on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department’s efforts to get the records back.

» President Joe Biden got a root canal on Monday and it left something of a cavity in his daily schedule.

» Officials in Lockport, New York, say one person died and multiple people are in the hospital after a boat capsized during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal.

» The mother of a 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Virginia has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of using marijuana while possessing a firearm.

» Crews have started demolishing the remains of a six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, that partially collapsed more than two weeks ago.

» Youth plaintiffs say warming temperatures are harming their health and threatening their futures as a closely-watched climate trial kicks in Montana.

» JPMorgan Chase announced a tentative settlement with the sex victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein, the bank said Monday, which had accused the bank of being the financial conduit that Epstein used to pay off his victims for several years.

» In a national first, New York City will implement a minimum pay rate for app-based food delivery workers.

» Mississippi is tough political territory for Democrats. But the party sees an unusual opportunity this year to unseat the Republican governor, Tate Reeves, with Democratic nominee Brandon Presley, a second cousin of Elvis Presley.

» On this week's AP Religion Roundup, three states eliminate time limits on filing child sex abuse suits and Pat Robertson leaves a religious and political legacy.

About this program

Host Terry Lipshetz is a senior producer for Lee Enterprises. Besides producing the daily Hot off the Wire news podcast, Terry conducts periodic interviews for this Behind the Headlines program, co-hosts the Streamed & Screened movies and television program and is the producer of Across the Sky, a podcast dedicated to weather and climate.

Lee Enterprises produces many national, regional and sports podcasts. Learn more here.