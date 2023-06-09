Thousands of people are believed to be trapped by floodwaters spread across a swath of Ukraine after a catastrophic dam collapse. Help has been slow in coming to Oleshky, a Russian-occupied town along the Dnieper River, according to those stranded and their desperate Ukrainian rescuers. Officials say more than 6,000 people have been evacuated from dozens of inundated cities, towns and villages on both sides of the river. But the true scale of the disaster remains unclear for a region that was once home to tens of thousands of people. At least 14 people have died in the flooding, many are homeless and tens of thousands are without drinking water.