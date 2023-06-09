Today is Friday, June 9, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate. The remarkable development makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw. The indictment carries unmistakably grave legal consequences, including the possibility of prison if he’s convicted. But it also has enormous political implications, potentially upending a Republican presidential primary that Trump has been dominating. And it sets the stage for a sensational trial centered on claims that he willfully, and illegally, hoarded sensitive national security information. The Justice Department did not immediately confirm the indictment publicly.
Donald Trump's indictment on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate has brought renewed attention to one of the most notable cases in Justice Department history. The federal charges represent the biggest legal jeopardy so far for the former president. Trump’s lawyer James Trusty said on CNN that the indictment includes charges of willful retention of national defense information, obstruction of justice, false statements and conspiracy. Trump says, “I’m innocent and we will prove that very, very soundly and hopefully very quickly.” Many of Trump’s challengers for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination are jumping to his defense.
Thousands of people are believed to be trapped by floodwaters spread across a swath of Ukraine after a catastrophic dam collapse. Help has been slow in coming to Oleshky, a Russian-occupied town along the Dnieper River, according to those stranded and their desperate Ukrainian rescuers. Officials say more than 6,000 people have been evacuated from dozens of inundated cities, towns and villages on both sides of the river. But the true scale of the disaster remains unclear for a region that was once home to tens of thousands of people. At least 14 people have died in the flooding, many are homeless and tens of thousands are without drinking water.
A thick, hazardous haze of wildfire smoke is looming over daily life for millions of people across the U.S. and Canada for a third day, and it’s expected to persist as long as the weekend. The conditions Thursday sent asthma sufferers to hospitals, delayed flights, postponed ballgames and pushed back a White House Pride Month celebration. If the worrisome haze is an unnerving novelty for millions of people on the United States’ East Coast, it’s a reminder of what other places experience more regularly. And scientists say it’s a wake-up call about the future.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is studying history and considering the appointment of a mix of lawmakers and business leaders to a new commission to tackle the nation’s soaring debt. McCarthy is fresh off his biggest political victory since becoming speaker. He got the White House to agree to a debt limit suspension that also contained some $1.5 trillion in deficit savings. Now, he's studying whether to ask CEOs who have streamlined business operations to work with lawmakers. He says, “I think that combination would work well, but right now I’m spending a lot of time on how to put that together.” A Democratic senator calls the effort a “prescription for trouble.”
President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order aiming to bolster job opportunities for military and veteran spouses whose careers are often disrupted by their loved ones’ deployments. Biden is to use a visit to the recently renamed Fort Liberty in North Carolina to highlight the order. The order directs agencies to develop a federal government-wide plan on hiring and job retention for military spouses, bolster child care options, and take more than a dozen additional actions. Earlier Friday, Biden will visit students at Nash Community College in Rocky Mount. The college received $23.7 million to train students for clean energy jobs. The money is from the Democratic president’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are reiterating their commitment to help Ukraine repel Russia's ongoing invasion, while agreeing to step up cooperation on the clean energy transition and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. The leaders' wide-ranging talks Thursday at the White House also covered China, economic security, a critical minerals agreement and more. Biden and Sunak have already had four face-to-face meetings since Sunak became prime minister in October, but the talks in Washington offered the two leaders a chance for their most sustained interaction to date. The visit to Washington is Sunak's first since becoming Britain's prime minister in October.
Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor appears in court, sheriff releases details of racist threats
A white Florida woman charged with shooting and killing her Black neighbor told detectives that she called the victim’s children by racist slurs in the months leading up to the slaying, according to an arrest report. The report released Thursday by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office came as Susan Louise Lorincz made her initial appearance in court by video, and was assigned a public defender. The report details allegations that Lorincz physically attacked the victim’s children and called them racist names. A funeral for the Black mother of four, Ajike Owens, is scheduled for Monday.
A judge overseeing the case against a man charged with killing four University of Idaho students is set to hear arguments over a gag order that largely bars attorneys and other parties in the case from speaking with news reporters. A coalition of more than 30 media organizations has challenged the order, saying it violates the Constitution’s guarantees of free speech and a free press. A lawyer for one of the victim’s families has also made that argument in the case set to be heard Friday. But prosecutors and the defendant’s lawyers insist it’s needed to prevent prejudicial news coverage that could damage Bryan Kohberger's right to a fair trial.
Two giant inflatable ducks are making a splash in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor, in the return of a pop-art project that sparked a frenzy in the city a decade ago. The two 18-meter-tall yellow ducks by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman resemble the bath toys many played with in their childhood. Shortly after their launch, dozens of residents and tourists flocked to the promenade to snap photos of them. Hofman said he hopes his art will bring joy to the city. Local residents were also happy to see the ducks again, saying they could bring positivity to the city after the COVID-19 pandemic.
French Open 2023: Alcaraz vs. Djokovic is finally here; Ruud plays Zverev in other semifinal; women's final set
This is the match the tennis world has been waiting for: No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 3 Novak Djokovic. They will play Friday in the French Open semifinals — just their second head-to-head matchup. It is a showdown between one man, Djokovic, who is 36 years old and owns 22 Grand Slam titles, and another, Alcaraz, who is 20 and owns one major trophy. The other men's semifinal will follow: No. 4 Casper Ruud of Norway vs. No. 22 Alexander Zverev of Germany. Neither has won a Slam title.
Carter Verhaeghe scored 4:27 into overtime and the Florida Panthers pulled off some more postseason dramatics to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night. Matthew Tkachuk tied it with 2:13 left in the third period for the Panthers, who got the franchise’s first title-series game win in seven tries. Florida had to fend off a power play to start overtime, and Verhaeghe got the winner from the slot to get the Panthers within 2-1 in the series. Game 4 is Saturday night. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for Florida. Adin Hill made 20 saves for Vegas, but got beat on the only shot that came his way in overtime.
Jordy Bahl threw three innings of perfect relief and Oklahoma won its third straight Women’s College World Series title and seventh overall, beating Florida State 3-1 for a two-game sweep. The Sooners finished 61-1 and extended their Division I-record win streak to 53 games. They have won six titles since 2013 after getting their first in 2000, all under coach Patty Gasso. Oklahoma’s only defeat was a 4-3 loss at Baylor on Feb. 19. The Sooners set a record for win percentage and have the fewest losses of any NCAA champion. They led the nation in runs per game, earned run average and batting average.
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1973, Secretariat, ridden by Ron Turcotte, wins the Belmont Stakes in record time to capture the Triple Crown. See more sports moments from…
