This morning's top headlines: Friday, May 19
Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit Sunday as world leaders discuss new punishment for Russia over Ukraine
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has begun talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders ahead of the Group of Seven meeting in Hiroshima, the site of the world’s first atomic bomb attack. The Japanese leader sat down with Biden for talks on a wide range of issues before an evening chat with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The wider G-7 summit kicks off Friday with leaders expected to discuss a range of issues during their three-day meeting. Russia’s war on Ukraine and how to handle relations with an increasingly assertive China are likely to be high on the agenda.
Top negotiators from the White House have met over the debt limit with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s emissaries at the Capitol. They were grinding through more head-to-head talks on Thursday, trying to strike a budget deal. President Joe Biden and McCarthy both tapped their top representatives to press for results ahead of a deadline as soon as June 1. That's when the U.S. could run out of funds to pay its obligations, sparking an economic crisis. Upbeat, McCarthy said it was important to have an “agreement in principle” this weekend to get to a House vote next week. Biden is being updated while he is at the Group of Seven summit in Japan.
Five TikTok content creators have filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana. They argued in a legal complaint filed in federal court in Missoula on Wednesday that the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights. They also say the state doesn’t have authority over matters of national security. Republican Governor Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law Wednesday and said it would protect Montana residents’ private data and personal information from being harvested by the Chinese government. The ban is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
Jordan Neely's chokehold death on the New York City subway set off a debate about vigilantism, homelessness and public safety. On Friday he is being mourned by his family at a church in Harlem. The former Michael Jackson impersonator died May 1 when a fellow subway rider pinned him to the floor of a subway car in a chokehold that lasted several minutes. The fatal struggle was recorded on video by an onlooker who said Neely had been yelling at other passengers as he begged for money, but hadn’t attacked anyone. The eulogy at Neely’s funeral will be delivered by the Rev. Al Sharpton, a noted civil rights activist.
Utah kids' book author accused in husband's killing changed life insurance policies, prosecutors say
Updated charging documents say a Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death and was later arrested on accusations of killing him made changes to her husband’s life insurance years before he was fatally poisoned. The charges were tweaked Thursday. The allegations were previously mentioned in search warrants but not the charging documents. They led to the postponement of a detention hearing scheduled for Friday. It would have been the first time Kouri Richins was in court since her case became the latest true crime sensation earlier this month.
Rescue crews are working to reach towns and villages in northern Italy that were cut off from highways, electricity and cell phone service following heavy rains and flooding. Farmers are warning of “incalculable” losses and authorities have begun mapping out cleanup and reconstruction plans. The death toll from rains that pushed two dozen rivers and tributaries to burst their banks stood at nine, with some people still unaccounted-for. The drought-parched region of Emilia-Romagna had already estimated some 1 billion euros in losses from heavy rains earlier this month. But officials said the losses now reached multiple billions given the widespread damage to farmland, storefronts and infrastructure from this week’s flooding.
Jamal Murray scored 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, propelling the Denver Nuggets to a 108-103 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Lakers for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. Nikola Jokic had another triple-double for the Nuggets, who have never been this close to reaching the NBA Finals before. Game 3 is Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena, where LeBron James and the Lakers are 8-0 in the playoffs. The Nuggets have lost to the Lakers all three times they've advanced to the Western Conference Finals in 1985, 2009 and 2020 in the NBA bubble.
The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers played the sixth-longest game in NHL history to open their Eastern Conference final. The Panthers won 3-2 with only a few seconds left in the fourth overtime in Game 1 early Friday. It marked the 15th four-overtime game in NHL history. It also marked the longest game for each franchise in its history. Florida's previous record for longest game came in a three-OT game in the 1996 Stanley Cup Final. Carolina's previous record was also a three-OT game. That one came in the 2002 Stanley Cup Final.
Bryson DeChambeau is the leading the frost-delayed PGA Championship. It's been more than a year since DeChambeau was the incredible bulk who tried to overpower golf courses. Now he's slimmer and feels healthy. That much is evident with his 66 at Oak Hill. That gives DeChambeau a one-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Corey Conners among those who finished. Thirty players have to finish the round Friday. Eric Cole is at 5 under and has four holes to complete. Johnson was tied for the lead until making his only bogey on the final hole.
