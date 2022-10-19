 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

$1 billion debt relief for US farmers; Trump deposition today in defamation suit; Yankees reach ALCS

  • Updated
  • 0

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

A chilly start for millions of Americans as temperatures drop below or near freezing, CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.

***

MORNING LISTEN

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

***

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 19

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
Business
AP

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

  • By JOSH BOAK and ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations. That's according to senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. The Democratic president on Wednesday will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden in March authorized the release of 180 million barrels that was supposed to occur over six months. The strategic reserve now contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil, its lowest level since 1984.

USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers
Health
AP

USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

  • By DAVID PITT - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The federal government has announced a program to provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation Reduction Act allocated toward assisting distressed borrowers of direct or guaranteed loans administered by USDA. The law was passed by Congress and signed by Biden in August. The money anounced Tuesday is the first round of payments designed to help farmers hard hit by pandemic-induced market disruptions or climate-driven natural disasters including drought stay in business or re-enter farming. The USDA says additional programs are to come.

Russia evacuates occupied Ukrainian city, orders martial law
Government & Politics
AP

Russia evacuates occupied Ukrainian city, orders martial law

  • By HANNA ARHIROVA, YURAS KARMANAU and SABRA AYRES - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered martial law for four illegally annexed Ukrainian regions, doubling down on a faltering invasion he described as “very difficult.” In a tacit acknowledgment that another stinging battlefield defeat may be unfolding, his forces organized evacuations of civilians from one of the first major cities they seized. With a Ukrainian counteroffensive grinding toward Kherson, the battle for the southern city is a pivotal moment for Ukraine and Russia heading into winter. Russia’s increasingly tenuous hold on Kherson and the wider region of the same name as well as Putin’s martial law order were more signs that the nearly 8-month-old invasion was not going as planned.

Many remain critical of state of US democracy: AP-NORC poll
Government & Politics
AP

Many remain critical of state of US democracy: AP-NORC poll

  • By GARY FIELDS and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

A new poll shows that many adults remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy and the way elected officials are chosen. The results of the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey come nearly two years after a divisive presidential election spurred false claims of widespread fraud and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. The poll found that just 9% of U.S. adults think democracy is working “extremely” or “very well." In a reversal from two years ago, Republicans are now more likely than Democrats to say democracy is not working well.

Trump scheduled to appear today for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
Cnn

Trump scheduled to appear today for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit

  • By Kara Scannell, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

Former President Donald Trump is set to answer questions under oath Wednesday as part of the defamation lawsuit brought by former magazine col…

Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate
Government & Politics
AP

Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate

  • By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Florida went on the attack in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, accusing him of being a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Each accused the other of being an extremist on abortion. The two faced questions on topics including inflation, voting rights, gun violence, immigration and foreign policy. When asked to explain his position on abortion, Rubio skirted a question on whether he would support a federal abortion ban with no exceptions. He instead called Demings’ position extreme because she would not say what limits on abortion she would support.

Embattled UK leader Liz Truss insists she's 'not a quitter'
Business
AP

Embattled UK leader Liz Truss insists she's 'not a quitter'

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted she is “a fighter and not a quitter” as she faced down a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan. Truss made a public apology to Parliament during a session of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday. Her appearance came two days after newly appointed Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt ripped up the tax-cutting package unveiled by Truss' government less than a month ago. Some lawmakers shouted “Resign!” as she spoke. A package of unfunded tax cuts that Truss’ government announced on Sept. 23 sparked turmoil on financial markets, hammering the value of the pound and increasing the cost of U.K. government borrowing.

Iran's Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran

Iran's Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran

  • By JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi has received a hero’s welcome on her return to Tehran. She arrived back early on Wednesday, after competing in an event in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic. Rekabi’s decision not to wear the hijab while competing on Sunday came as protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death in custody of a 22-year-old woman entered a fifth week. Mahsa Amini was detained by the country’s morality police over her clothing and her death has prompted women to remove their hijabs in public. An Instagram post on an account attributed to Rekabi called her not wearing the hijab “unintentional," but fears for her safety have grown.

Man convicted of killing missing California college student
National
AP

Man convicted of killing missing California college student

  • By BRIAN MELLEY and CHRISTOPHER WEBER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The last man seen with Kristin Smart was convicted of killing the college freshman, who vanished from a California campus more than 25 years ago. Smart is presumed dead and her body remains missing. A jury on Tuesday found Paul Flores guilty of first-degree murder. His father, Ruben Flores, was found not guilty of being an accomplice for allegedly helping his son bury Smart’s body. San Luis Obispo prosecutors say Paul Flores killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room in May 1996 when they were freshmen. At a news conference Smart's father said that without Kristin, there was “no joy or happiness" in the verdict.

Rape allegations aired against '70s Show' actor Masterson
National
AP

Rape allegations aired against '70s Show' actor Masterson

  • By BRIAN MELLEY and ANDREW DALTON - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

A Los Angeles prosecutor says rape allegations by three women against “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson contain some of the same disturbing elements. A deputy district attorney said in opening statements Tuesday that the women were either woozy or unconscious after a couple drinks or woke up to Masterson having sex with them. A defense lawyer says the allegations seem similar because the alleged victims contaminated the case by speaking with each other. The prosecutor says the women didn't initially report the two-decade-old crimes because they feared being ostracized by the Church of Scientology where they and Masterson were members.

Lawyer: Cardi B ‘humiliated’ man with racy image on mixtape
National
AP

Lawyer: Cardi B ‘humiliated’ man with racy image on mixtape

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

A man with a distinctive back tattoo is suing Cardi B, with his lawyers saying he was humiliated after the rapper allegedly misused his likeness for her sexually suggestive mixtape cover art. Kevin Michael Brophy has filed a $5 million copyright-infringement lawsuit against the Grammy-winning musician in federal court in Southern California. Brophy alleges that he did not consent to such a use of his likeness.  Cardi B, who was in court and is expected to testify during the trial, is fighting the allegations. She has said an artist used only a “small portion” of the tattoos without her knowledge.

Kevin Spacey finishes testimony at NY civil sex abuse trial
National
AP

Kevin Spacey finishes testimony at NY civil sex abuse trial

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Kevin Spacey has finished testifying at a civil trial resulting from an actor's claims that the Oscar winner made a sexual pass at him when he was 14 in the 1980s. Spacey calmly answered questions Tuesday from a lawyer for 50-year-old actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp claims he suffered psychological trauma after Spacey picked him up after a party in his Manhattan apartment in 1986 and placed him on a bed before laying part of his body across Rapp's. He's seeking up to $40 million. Spacey testified Monday that the encounter Rapp describes never happened. On Tuesday, he calmly rejected Rapp's lawyer's suggestions that he was lying.

MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS
National
AP

MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium after winning the AL Division Series. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the ALDS. The last out came less than 24 hours before the Yankees were set to play Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night. In the NLCS, the Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 edge over San Diego into Game 2 at Petco Park.

Stephen Curry offers Warriors' support of Brittney Griner
National
AP

Stephen Curry offers Warriors' support of Brittney Griner

  • By JANIE McCAULEY - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Stephen Curry took the microphone in the middle of Golden State’s championship ring ceremony Tuesday night to make an impassioned plea in support of Brittney Griner as the WNBA star spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison.The Warriors, long committed to social issues far beyond basketball, celebrated their fourth championship in eight years.Griner is awaiting a hearing in Russia later this month for her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession.

South Carolina women unanimous No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25
National
AP

South Carolina women unanimous No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25

  • By DOUG FEINBERG - AP Basketball Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

South Carolina is the unanimous No. 1 team in the preseason AP Top 25 women's basketball poll. The defending national champions went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team last year and have been the top team for 20 straight weeks. Stanford, Texas, Iowa and Tennessee round out the top five. UConn is sixth, the first time since 2006 that the Huskies aren’t in the first five in the preseason poll. Louisville, Iowa State, Notre Dame and N.C. State is the rest of the top 10.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Germany Daily Life

People pose at the summit cross on the top of Germany's highest mountain 'Zugspitze' (2962 meters) near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 19

Today in history: Oct. 19

In 1987, the stock market crashed as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 508 points, or 22.6 percent in value, in what came to be known a…

Today in sports history: Oct. 19

Today in sports history: Oct. 19

In 2008, the Tampa Bay Rays hold off the defending champion Boston Red Sox behind Matt Garza’s masterful pitching in Game 7 of the ALCS. See m…

***

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

The White House says President Joe Biden’s warnings that the world is at risk of nuclear "Armageddon” were meant to convey that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine. The president’s grim assessment sent ripples around the world on Friday and also appeared to edge beyond the boundaries of current U.S. intelligence assessments. U.S. national security officials continue to say they have no evidence that Russia’s Vladimir Putin is preparing for the use of nuclear weapons.

Putin's path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats

Putin's path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats

As he turns 70 on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders. With his room for maneuvering narrowing, Putin has repeatedly signaled that he could resort to nuclear weapons to protect the Russian gains in Ukraine — a harrowing threat that shatters the claims of stability he has repeated throughout his 22-year rule. Andrei Kolesnikov is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment. He says Putin can't blame anyone but himself.

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.

Fewer Russians cross border to flee despite military call-up

Fewer Russians cross border to flee despite military call-up

Fewer Russians have crossed into neighbouring countries in recent days, according to local authorities, despite persisting anxiety over the partial mobilization the Kremlin launched less than two weeks ago to bolster its forces fighting in Ukraine. The mass exodus of Russian men began Sept. 21, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial call-up of reservists. In Russia, the vast majority of men under 65 are registered as reservists, so airline tickets to destinations abroad sold out within hours. Shortly after, long lines of cars formed on roads leading to Russia’s borders. Over 194,000 had entered Kazakhstan, Georgia and Finland by Tuesday. But according to officials from all three countries, the daily influx has decreased by the end of this week.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Beautiful and vibrant fall foliage in the US and Canada

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News