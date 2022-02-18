19 Austin police officers indicted over protests, sources say; Kim Potter sentencing; trucker protests

Today is Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted over protests
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury indicted 19 Austin police officers on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for their actions during 2020 protests over racial injustice that spread nationwide following the killing of George Floyd, according to people familiar with the matter.
Multiple people spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case publicly. Austin Police Association President Ken Cassidy confirmed 19 officers are facing charges but did not have details.
It ranks among the most indictments on a single police department in the U.S. over tactics used by officers during the widespread protests — methods that led to the resignation or ouster of several police chiefs across the country.
Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to learn sentence
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright will be sentenced Friday for manslaughter.
Kim Potter was convicted in December of both first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. She'll be sentenced only on the most serious charge of first-degree murder, which carries a presumptive penalty of just over seven years in prison.
Prosecutors have said the presumptive sentence is proper, while the defense is asking for a lesser sentence, including one of probation only.
In Episode 32 of "The Ethical Life" podcast, Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about the recent protests by truckers in Canada and when and whether it’s OK to disrupt people’s everyday lives to get your voice heard. Plus, discussions on Biden's Supreme Court pledge and book banning.
