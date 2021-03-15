2 key US Cabinet members visit Japan for China-focused talks

In a move meant to signal his intention for the U.S. to return to the Asia-Pacific region, Biden on Friday held a first summit of the leaders from Australia, Japan, India and the U.S. known as the “Quad” virtually and emphasized Washington's commitment to the region.

Motegi said in a parliamentary session Monday that he expected China to be the topic he and Blinken discussed most and that Japan being the first destination of their foreign travel signaled “the U.S. emphasis on the Japan-U.S. alliance.”

Motegi said he hoped to “show the rest of the world an unshakable unity” in the alliance and hoped to discuss how Japan and the U.S., through their alliance, can step up their deterrence and response capability in answer to China.

“Japan, together with the U.S., will resolutely respond to China's unilateral attempt to change the status quo,” Motegi said. “But at the same time, China is the world's No. 2 economy and it is important to firmly encourage that country to act responsibly based on international rules.”

Japan is in a delicate diplomatic situation because its economy, like those of other countries in the region, heavily depends on China.