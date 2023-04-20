A crowd stampeding at an event to distribute financial aid during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, has left at least 78 people dead and 73 injured, according to Houthi officials and witnesses. The tragedy Wednesday night was sparked when armed Houthis fired into the air in an attempt at crowd control, apparently striking an electrical wire and causing it to explode, two witnesses said. The stampede occurred in the Old City in central Sanaa, where hundreds of people had gathered at a charity event organized by merchants. Officials said dozens of injured people were taken to hospitals and two organizers were detained. The tragedy came ahead of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan later this week.