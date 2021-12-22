2021 on track to be America's deadliest; Kim Potter jury asks about consensus; plus more top news

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories

FIRST, THE WEATHER

TOP STORIES

2021 on track to surpass last year as nation's deadliest

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say 2021 is shaping up to be even deadlier than last year.

It's too early to say for sure, since all the death reports for November and December won’t be in for many weeks. But based on available information, it seems likely 2021 will surpass last year's record number of deaths by at least 15,000, said Robert Anderson, who oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's death statistics.

Last year was the most lethal in U.S. history, due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic. A CDC report being released Wednesday shows 2020 was actually even worse than the agency previously reported.