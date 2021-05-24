3 killed, 2 dozen hurt in separate weekend shootings in US; Billboard's big night; Phil's big win

Today is Monday, May 24, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Shootings at a N.J. house party and a S.C. concert left 3 dead and 2 dozen injured over the weekend; Drake, Pink, The Weeknd steal Billboards show; and Phil Mickelson becomes the oldest major champion at 50.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

3 killed, 2 dozen injured in 2 weekend shootings in US

A family house party in South Jersey turned into a crime scene where at least two people were fatally shot and 12 others were wounded, state police said.

Authorities arrived at the house in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night. A resident who runs a local anti-violence organization said he was called out to assist families at the 90s-themed party. John Fuqua, of Life Worth Living, said guests who attended the party were of all ages.