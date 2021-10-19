30 business leaders are promoting sustainable investments

Harris said one of the important aspects of the work the alliance is doing is "the fact that we’re not asking people to go off and do something that is against their own interest,” but rather persuading them that there is no financial disadvantage and that such investments contribute “to a more sustainable future.”

What is also important, he said, is that stock exchanges are putting out evidence that the return on sustainable investments is comparable.

The co-chair of the group, Leila Fourie, who is Group CEO of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, said the group's underlying goal is to address the obstacles to shifting much larger sums of money to achieving the U.N. goals.

“We are seeing tremendous interest by investors in products that adequately channel finance explicitly either to green, blue or social ends,” she said, referring to green investments to preserve the environment and address global warming, blue investments to preserve the world’s waterways and save the oceans, and social investments to fund social initiatives to tackle a host of issues including responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fourie said she is launching blue, green and social bonds, “and we are also about to launch a transition bond” to enable companies that are fossil fuel intensive to transition to a more green environment.