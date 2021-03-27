5,000 attend rock concert in Barcelona after COVID-19 screen

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Five thousand music lovers are set to attend a rock concert in Barcelona on Saturday after passing a same-day COVID-19 screening, to test its effectiveness in preventing outbreaks of the virus at large cultural events.

The show by Spanish rock group Love of Lesbian has the special permission of Spanish health authorities. While the rest of the country is limited to gatherings of no more than four people in closed spaces, the concertgoers will be able to mix freely, although face masks are mandatory.

People with heart disease, cancer, or those who have been in contact with someone infected by COVID-19 in recent weeks were asked not to sign up. Ticket buyers chose between three venues in Barcelona where they must undergo a quick antigen test on Saturday morning. Those with negative results get a code on their mobile phone validating their ticket for the show at the city's Palau Sant Jordi stating at 7 p.m.

Organizers say it is the first commercial event of this size held in Europe during the pandemic.

The show is sold out. The tickets, ranging from 23-28 euros ($27-33), include the cost of the test and the high-quality face mask that is obligatory except when eating or drinking at designated areas.