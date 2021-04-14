6 rescued from capsized ship off La. coast; queen returns to royal duties; possible charges in Minn.

Today is Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Coast Guard rescues 6 people, searching for more from capsized ship off Louisiana coast; the queen has returned to her royal duties after Prince Philip's death; and a decision on charges against the now ex-cop who shot Daunte Wright expected today.
TOP STORIES
Coast Guard: 6 rescued from capsized ship off Louisiana
GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard and multiple other boats have rescued six people from a commercial lift vessel that capsized off the coast of Louisiana on Tuesday night and are searching for more, the agency said.
The U.S. Coast Guard Heartland said in a statement at around 8 p.m. that it and several other vessels have responded to an area in the Gulf of Mexico south of Grand Isle after the 265-foot (81-meter) ship overturned. It was not immediately clear how many others were on the vessel.
The Coast Guard also said a search plane was flying in to assist, The Advocate reported.
Queen returns to royal duties after death of Prince Philip
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has returned to royal duties, four days after the death of her husband, Prince Philip.
The 94-year-old British monarch attended a retirement ceremony for a senior royal official on Tuesday, according to the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements.
The royal family is observing two weeks of mourning for Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99. The palace has said members of the royal family will "undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances" during the mourning period.
Decision expected on charges for cop who shot Black motorist
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors expect to decide Wednesday whether to charge the white former police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb, sparking nights of protests and raising tensions amid the nearby murder trial of the ex-officer charged with killing George Floyd.
Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter and Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned Tuesday, two days after Potter shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Gannon has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her pistol when she was trying to pull out her Taser.
Some top headlines this morning: April 14
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense for a former police officer charged in George Floyd's death challenged the heart of the case against the officer, calling a use-of-force expert who testified that Derek Chauvin was justified in pinning Floyd and said it might have gone easier if the Black man had been “resting comfortably” on the pavement.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A blistering internal report by the U.S. Capitol Police describes a multitude of missteps that left the force unprepared for the Jan. 6 insurrection — riot shields that shattered upon impact, expired weapons that couldn’t be used, inadequate training and an intelligence division that had few set standards.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America that were coordinated from that country, several U.S. officials said.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's president on Wednesday called his country's decision to dramatically increase its uranium enrichment after saboteurs attacked a nuclear site “an answer to your evilness,” saying Israel hoped to derail ongoing talks aimed at reviving Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers.
TOKYO (AP) — The president of Toshiba Corp. stepped down Wednesday, a week after the Japanese technology and manufacturing giant said it was studying an acquisition proposal from a global fund where he previously worked.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida's two Republican senators are steering clear of voicing support for Rep. Matt Gaetz, branding sex trafficking accusations against him serious but calling it premature to say what should happen to their fellow Floridian and GOP lawmaker.
ON THIS DATE
The "Black Sunday" dust storm descended upon the central Plains, turning a sunny afternoon into total darkness
In 1996, Greg Norman shoots a startling 78 in the greatest collapse in Masters history, giving Nick Faldo his third green jacket.
