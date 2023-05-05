Today is Friday, May 5, 2023. Let's get caught up.
TOP STORIES
Authorities say a gunman killed eight people and wounded 14 in two Serbian villages. The attack late Thursday shook a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting at a school a day earlier. Police on Friday arrested a suspect in the latest shooting after an all-night search. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has called the shooting an attack on the nation. He says the suspect wore a T-shirt bearing a pro-Nazi slogan but didn't specify a motive. On Wednesday, a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to kill eight students and a guard at a school in Serbia's capital. The back-to-back bloodshed sent shock waves through a country scarred by wars, but unused to mass murders.
When King Charles III is crowned on Saturday, soldiers carrying flags from the Bahamas, South Africa, Tuvalu and beyond will be marching alongside British troops to honor king and country. For some, it’s an affirmation of a friendship between Britain and its former colonies. But for many others in the Commonwealth of nations, Charles’ coronation is seen with apathy at best. Most of the Commonwealth's 56 member nations are former colonies the British Empire. In those countries, the coronation is an occasion to recall colonialism’s painful and bloody past. In the Caribbean, especially, the spectacular display of pageantry in London will jar with growing calls to sever all ties with the monarchy.
First lady Jill Biden is in London for the coronation of King Charles III. President Joe Biden sent his wife to represent the United States at Saturday's coronation. No American president has ever attended a British coronation. Jill Biden is spending much of Friday with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, who greeted her with an embrace and a kiss on each cheek. The first lady returns to Washington on Sunday. Jill Biden has visited London before, joining Prince Harry to celebrate the athletic grit of wounded service members, discussing the value of early childhood education with Princess Kate and sipping tea poured by Queen Elizabeth II.
Senate Democrats are trying hard to pressure Republicans into resolving the menacing impasse on the nation's debt ceiling. In a combative hearing Thursday, the Democrats argued that a bill to raise the limit on federal borrowing, recently passed by the Republican House majority, would also force painful cuts in government services if it becomes law. It’s just the latest jousting in Congress over the debt limit, a legal limit on government borrowing that has been raised repeatedly in recent years. Urgency around the issue intensified this week as the Treasury Department announced that the “extraordinary measures” being used to avoid a devastating government default could run out on June 1.
A man recorded by a security camera fatally shooting his manager at a fast food restaurant in south Georgia is also suspected of killing his mother and grandmother at their nearby homes before taking his own life. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday evening that 26-year-old Kentavious White fatally shot himself at the McDonald's restaurant where he worked after killing the manager. The GBI said two of White's relatives were also slain at their homes. Coroner C. Verlyn Brock in Colquitt County said those two victims were White's mother and grandmother. The GBI identified the McDonald's manager as Amia Smith. The names of the two other victims were not immediately released. About 15,000 people live in Moultrie near the Georgia-Florida line.
America’s employers added a healthy 253,000 jobs in April, evidence of a labor market that still shows surprising resilience despite rising interest rates, chronically high inflation and a banking crisis that could weaken the economy. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, matching a 54-year low. The jobless rate fell in part, though, because 43,000 people left the labor force, the first drop since November, and were no longer counted as unemployed. While hiring was solid in April, it was much weaker in February and March than the government had previously estimated. Job gains for those months was downgraded by a combined 149,000.
The Republican-controlled North Carolina legislature has approved and sent to the governor a ban on nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy in response to last year’s overturning of Roe v. Wade at the U.S. Supreme Court. The measure passed by the Senate on Thursday lowers the time restriction from the current 20 weeks. The House passed the bill Wednesday in a similar party-line vote. Abortion-rights supporter Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has said he’ll veto the bill, but the GOP has enough voting power to override it if members are united. The measure has far-reaching consequences. Before its passage, women from nearby states with restrictive laws had traveled to North Carolina for abortions in later stages of pregnancy.
Republican members of the Oregon Senate have extended their boycott into a second day, delaying bills on gun safety, abortion rights and gender-affirming health care. The stayaway prevented a quorum, a tactic that minority Republican lawmakers have used in the past. But this time — if they continue to stay away — they’ll be testing a new law that was passed overwhelmingly by Oregonians in a ballot measure last November. That law bans lawmakers who have 10 or more unexcused absences from running for reelection. The boycott comes as several statehouses around the nation have been battlegrounds between conservatives and liberals.
Closing arguments are expected Friday in the trial of a woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Colorado, putting his body in a suitcase and then dumping it over a bridge in Florida. Authorities allege Letecia Stauch killed Gannon Stauch in his bedroom a few hours before reporting him missing in 2020. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. The state mental hospital concluded that Stauch was sane at the time Gannon was killed. But the defense's main witness, Dr. Dorothy Lewis, says the woman suffers from dissociative identity disorder and was not sane at the time.
Police say a 21-year-old who was a student at the University of California, Davis, until last week was arrested on accusations of fatally stabbing two people and wounding another in attacks that terrified the quiet college community. Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel says Carlos Dominguez was taken into custody after 15 people called in reports of a person who matched the description of the suspect in a local park. Pytel says that Dominguez had a large knife in his backpack. He was wearing the same clothes described by witnesses who saw the third stabbing. Pytel says police believe Dominguez is responsible for all three stabbings. It wasn’t immediately clear if Dominguez had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Klay Thompson scored 30 points with eight 3-pointers, Golden State limited Anthony Davis while allowing LeBron James 23 points, and the defending champion Warriors evened their Western Conference semifinal with the Los Angeles Lakers at one game apiece with a 127-100 win. Stephen Curry added 20 points 12 assists and four rebounds as Splash Brother Thompson shined to help Golden State make 21 more 3-pointers — giving the Warriors an NBA record for most in the first two games of a playoff series at 42. James’ Cavaliers hit 40 against Atlanta in the 2016 second round.
NHL Playoffs: Panthers 2-up versus Maple Leafs, series shifts to Florida; Stars pull even with Kraken
Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves and the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Joe Pavelski scored his fifth goal in two games since returning from concussion protocol with an assist from Wyatt Johnston, his 19-year-old rookie housemate who also scored a goal, and Dallas beat Seattle to tie the second-round series at a game each. A complete recap of Thursday's action.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
